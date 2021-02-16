Virus Updates: Hospitals Still Ration N95 Masks; LA Schools Near Reopening

For the first time in months, the average of new coronavirus cases has dipped below 100,000 per day in the United States. Although it is an improvement – new daily cases peaked at nearly 250,000 in January – experts warn the pandemic is far from over.

One concern is the continued rise and spread of virus variants. On Monday, Michael Osterholm, a member of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force prior to his swearing-in, said that new strains are “a real red flag coming down the road" while discussing the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance for safely reopening schools.

The U.S. has reported more than 27 million coronavirus cases and 488,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Hospitals Still Ration Medical N95 Masks as Stockpiles Swell

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American factories and heading into storage. Yet doctors and nurses like Mary Turner, a COVID-19 intensive care nurse at a hospital outside Minneapolis, say there still aren’t nearly enough in the “ICU rooms with high-flow oxygen and COVID germs all over.”

While supply and demand issues surrounding N95 respirators are well-documented, until now the reasons for this discrepancy have been unclear.

The logistical breakdown is rooted in federal failures over the past year to coordinate supply chains and provide hospitals with clear rules about how to manage their medical equipment.

Internal government emails obtained by The Associated Press show there were deliberate decisions to withhold vital information about new mask manufacturers and availability. Exclusive trade data and interviews with manufacturers, hospital procurement officials and frontline medical workers reveal a communication breakdown — not an actual shortage — that is depriving doctors, nurses, paramedics and other people risking exposure to COVID-19 of first-rate protection.

Before the pandemic, medical providers followed manufacturer and government guidelines that called for N95s to be discarded after each use, largely to protect doctors and nurses from catching infectious diseases themselves. As N95s ran short, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modified those guidelines to allow for extended use and reuse only if supplies are “depleted,” a term left undefined.

Hospitals have responded in a variety of ways, the AP has found. Some are back to pre-COVID-19, one-use-per-patient N95 protocols, but most are doling out one mask a day or fewer to each employee. Many hospital procurement officers say they are relying on CDC guidelines for depleted supplies, even if their own stockpiles are robust.

LA Elementary Schools on Verge of Getting Green Light to Reopen

Los Angeles County has met the mark that permits elementary school students to go back to class for in-person learning, county officials said Monday evening.

The reopening of schools is for elementary students from kindergarten through 6th grade, and even though the county has met the figures required to receive the green light, the reopening will not happen immediately, NBC Los Angeles reports. Supervisor Janice Hahn said the county has received notice from Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county health director, that it has met the necessary case count figures.

“We got that notice from Dr. Ferrer that we indeed hit that milestone and that we can begin to reopen elementary schools. And of course this all depends on if the teachers feel safe going back to school,” Hahn said.

Vaccines for teachers are recommended, but not required.

Muted Mardi Gras: Closed Bars, Barricaded Bourbon Street

Coronavirus-related limits on access to Bourbon Street, shuttered bars and frigid weather all were expected to prevent what the city usually craves at the end of Mardi Gras season — streets and businesses jam-packed with revelers.

Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual pre-Lenten bash usually draw more than a million people to the streets.

But parades were canceled and Mayor LaToya Cantrell recently ordered bars closed. Even bars that had been allowed to operate as restaurants with “conditional” food permits were shuttered for five days that began Friday. Take-out drinks in “go-cups” also are forbidden — no more strolling the French Quarter with a drink in hand.

If the crowd control measures work, the scene will be in start contrast to Mardi Gras crowds last year that were later blamed for an early Louisiana outbreak of COVID-19.