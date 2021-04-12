NY Lifts Mandatory Quarantine for Int'l Travelers; Lin-Manuel to Open New Broadway Vaccine Site

What to Know Effective immediately, international travelers arriving to New York are no longer required to quarantine or be tested upon arrival even if they're unvaccinated, updated state health department guidance says

Still, health officials discourage international travel given the rising number of infections associated with more contagious variants; NYC's samples with the U.K. variant are up nearly 170% over a two-week period

The hope is an expedited vaccination rollout will lead to safe loosening of restrictions and more economic revival earlier; to that end, NYC Mayor de Blasio and Lin-Manuel Mirando will open a new Broadway site Monday

Less than 10 days after Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted New York's longstanding coronavirus quarantine requirement for domestic travelers, the state has announced international travelers who are asymptomatic need no longer self-isolate either.

In health department guidance updated Saturday, the state says it has adopted a new policy to correspond to current CDC guidelines. That policy requires proof of a negative test or recent COVID recovery in order to board planes headed to the U.S., but it doesn't require isolation or testing for international travelers who lack symptoms upon arrival.

Though the quarantine and testing mandates have ended, state health officials still recommend those who are not fully vaccinated delay international travel. It recommends testing for fully vaccinated travelers anyway and says unvaccinated travelers should also get tested three to five days of arrival, too. The latter group should consider self-quarantine, but neither the isolation nor the testing is mandatory.

The CDC said earlier this month that fully vaccinated people could travel within the U.S. without getting tested or self-quarantining, but CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky urged caution at the time of that announcement. She said she would “advocate against general travel overall" given the rising number of infections across the U.S.

“If you are vaccinated, it is lower risk,” she said.

The change to the long-standing New York requirement comes amid worry over COVID-19 variants contributing to higher spread rates despite increased vaccinations.

Photos and tourists are slowly coming back to the Crossroads of the World, with hotels seeing more of their rooms filled up than before — even if prices are still very low. NBC New York's Gus Rosendale reports.

With the vaccination rollout still far from the oft-cited goal of herd immunity (for which Cuomo puts the low threshold at 75 percent), officials encourage New Yorkers to keep employing mask-wearing, social distancing and other core COVID precautions.

New York and New Jersey are among five states that account for 44 percent of all new U.S. COVID infections over the latest seven-day period available for study, Johns Hopkins data showed last week. The U.K. variant is now the predominant strain in the U.S. and increasingly prevalent in the tri-state area.

As the latest CDC data, nearly 21,000 positive U.S. samples have contained the U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7, in all 52 U.S. jurisdictions. The South African and Brazilian variants, B.1.351 and P.1., remain less common but are still increasing in prevalence. The South African variant has been detected in 453 U.S. samples in 36 states, while the P.1. strain has been found in nearly 500 samples in 31 states, the CDC says.

New Jersey has reported nearly 1,000 variant cases in total; the U.K. strain accounts for 83 percent of them. In New York City, the B.1.1.7 variant had been identified in 1,586 samples over the latest seven-day period studied, an increase of 169 percent over data reported for a seven-day period two weeks earlier.

Genomic sequencing of a subset of virus specimens taken from city residents during the week starting March 22 found an estimated 29.5 percent were B.1.1.7. More than 34 percent of samples studied in the same period were the B.1.526 variant, the strain thought to first have originated in Washington Heights before spreading to other boroughs and states.

While officials say the local variant as well as the other key variants of interest do not appear to consistently produce more severe outcomes in COVID patients, they do say the new strains are more infectious than earlier strains, hence the need for caution.

New real time information is allowing scientists at Hackensack Medical Center to develop a new rapid test that detects COVID-19 variants. NBC New York's Brian Thompson reports.

At the time Cuomo lifted the domestic travel quarantine rule in early April, Mayor Bill de Blasio accused the governor of defying that rule of caution. He said lifting the mandate for fully vaccinated travelers would be fine, but said city health experts continuously say limiting travel and requiring testing proved to be key in reducing viral spread risk.

He has yet to comment on the loosening of restrictions for international travelers.

The mayor has set a goal of vaccinating at least 5 million New Yorkers by the end of June, part of an overarching state and city effort to expedite inoculations and revive the economy faster. On Monday, the mayor will celebrate the opening of a new Broadway vaccination site along with "Hamilton" creator and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

De Blasio announced plans to launch that dedicated vaccination site for the theater industry late last month. There will also be a mobile unit for off-Broadway workers and pop-up COVID testing sites organized by theaters. The initial announcement came days before Cuomo allowed smaller arts and performance venues statewide to open at 33 percent capacity. He has also allowed large indoor and outdoor venues to reopen.

For now, Broadway's 41 theaters will remain closed through at least May 30, but de Blasio has said September is a more likely target. While some Broadway theaters could open under Cuomo's latest rules, most theaters have only 500 to 1,000 or so maximum seating capacity, which makes profiting under capacity caps exceedingly difficult.

The hope -- and the plan -- is that increased vaccinations will lead to increased capacity limits, more public confidence and ultimately a faster recovery for the starved New York state and city economies. To date, New York state has fully vaccinated 24.4 percent of its population, nearly one in five New Yorkers, while 37.4 percent have had at least one shot. In the city, 34.8 percent of the population has had at least one shot, while 21.9 percent report a completed vaccination series.

President Joe Biden has set an April 19 deadline for all states to make vaccinations universally available to adults. New York took that step last week, while Connecticut did so earlier this month. New Jersey, which has thus far fully vaccinated about 24 percent of its population, is set to make that universal eligibility push on April 19.

Nationally, about 46 percent of U.S. adults age 18 and older have received at least one dose, while 28 percent is now fully inoculated, according to the CDC.

It's still unclear how long protection lasts for those who are vaccinated, the CDC says, though new research suggests Moderna's vaccine protection lasts at least six months. It takes about two weeks after the final shot to build immunity.