‘Almost No Point:' NYers Vexed as Vaccine Demand Outpaces Supply; Cuomo Travel Rule to Expire

What to Know New York opened vaccine eligibility to those age 30+ Tuesday and will extend it universally to those age 16+ on April 6; about 17% of the state's population has been fully vaccinated to date

The process is getting simpler, too; New Yorkers 75 and older can now get vaccinated with an eligible escort of any age without having to make appointments at three city-run mass vaccination sites

Meanwhile, the reopening process continues, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's domestic travel quarantine rule ending Thursday, the same day the Yankees host fans in the stands and outdoor concerts return

Hundreds of thousands of younger New Yorkers looking to schedule their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine faced relentless frustrations Tuesday when they became eligible, refreshing city and state websites continuously for hours only to reach glaring "no appointments currently available" time and again.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials acknowledge their exasperation but encourage patience, as they have done with others for months, and say the experience should improve day by day.

The expansion of vaccine eligibility to residents age 30 and up unleashed a stampede of eager New Yorkers trying to claim their spots in line. Many found the process on both state and city vaccine websites slow. Precious appointments that emerged suddenly vanished just as quickly when they hit schedule.

With eligibility expanding to all 16 and older early next week, the demand for shots will further outweigh the dose supply. As of Tuesday, New York City had fewer than 162,000 first and single-shot doses on hand from the three manufacturers.

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says supply should increase in April but he says part of the challenge is trying to bring so many different providers into one unified system.

"If it was all just one agency, this would be a whole different discussion, but it's made complex by the fact that we're using so many different providers in so many different places," de Blasio said. He admitted the system won't be perfect.

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said the IT team is working on eliminating some redundancy in the process after people complained of having to input their personal information multiple times. More enhancements related to the booking process are expected in the coming days and weeks, he said.

With vaccine eligibility no longer restricted to people older than 50 or just to essential workers, there was a stampede of residents age 30 and up who attempted to claim their place in line on Tuesday.

Some residents have tried to take matters into their own hands, turning to tech-savvy people who created their own vaccine finders to make it easier to notify the public when a new appointment slot becomes available.

Websites like turbovax.info, nycvaccinelist.com and NY Covid Vaccine Bot, @nysvaccine and @LongIslandVax have been popular social media sources. Even the people behind those have encountered some challenges.

"When appointments are flying off the shelves like they are now, there is almost no point to sending out a notification," TurboVax tweeted Tuesday. "They will probably be booked by time it takes a tweet to reach your phone."

You may wonder why this twitter was so silent today. When appointments are flying off the shelves like they are now, there is almost no point to sending out a notification. They will probably be booked by time it takes a tweet to reach your phone (it's not instant!) — TurboVax (@turbovax) March 30, 2021

A new mass state-run vaccination site opens in Rockland County on Thursday, which will add thousands of more appointments to the calendar. Bookings for that site open at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will likely be filled in short order.

Further complicating matters, the city is having to reschedule appointments this week at two sites that operate out of Department of Education facilities. The Bronx site at Morris Academy for Collaborative Studies on Boston Road is being moved to West Bronx Gymnasium on Jessup Avenue Thursday, while the Brooklyn site at Science Skills Center on Flatbush Avenue will relocate to City Point.

The city says as more students return to physical classrooms, it may have to move other sites as well. It pledged to automatically reschedule New Yorkers who had appointments at affected sites and notify them via text, call and email, though that notification process has been criticized in the past.

Handout

De Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have both described supply as the single biggest limiting factor in the rollout for months. The mayor has repeatedly said that the city could administer 500,000 shots per week or more if its supply matched demand. It almost hit that number last week.

To date, 15.4 percent of New York City's population has been fully vaccinated, while 27 percent have at least one dose. Statewide, nearly 30 percent of the population has had at least one dose while 17 percent report a completed series.

In neighboring New Jersey, about 17.4 percent of the population is fully inoculated while 30 percent has had at least one vaccine dose.

Gov. Phil Murphy has yet to set a date to expand access universally, as the governors of New York and Connecticut have done. On Monday, he added another group of essential workers to the pool. Starting April 5, New Jerseyans age 55 to 64 and anyone 16 or older with developmental disabilities will earn eligibility.

President Joe Biden announced this week that 90 percent of U.S. adults will be eligible for vaccination by April 19 -- and have a site within five miles of home by that date. The plan is contingent upon expanding vaccine access at retail pharmacies, which thus far have only been permitted to inoculate people 60 years and older, teachers and more recently, individuals with underlying conditions.

The race, more of a marathon, to vaccinate has taken on heightened urgency in the last month or so as officials fight to maintain lower hospitalization and death rates while curbing the spread of new cases. Experts say those say plateaued at a "very high" level across the country once post-holiday viral declines slowed.

Officials as high as the president himself have criticized a number of states for loosening restrictions too aggressively, saying the accelerated vaccination rollout should not be cause for Americans to let down their collective guard. The lifting of mask mandates by a half-dozen states along with the easing of capacity and other COVID rules has health officials at all levels leery of a potential fourth wave.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

The reopening process continues in the tri-state area, but the three governors say theirs is a data-driven and scientific path, one that relies on continued core COVID protocol like masks in all cases and on proof of negative tests and/or completed immunizations in New York state.

More significant reopening moves are on tap for New York in the next 48 hours. Outdoor concerts and sports venues with 1,500-plus indoor or 2,500-plus outdoor capacity can welcome back fans starting Thursday, meaning Yankee Stadium will have fans in the stands for the team's home opener against the Blue Jays. New York will also lift its longstanding quarantine rule for domestic travelers Thursday

The following day, event, arts and entertainment venues with less than 10,000-person capacity reopen statewide at 33 percent capacity. Also Friday, fans of collegiate sports can return to indoor and outdoor stadiums. Attendees will have to provide proof of immunization against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test.

Large restrictions will also ease in New Jersey on Friday, the same day the state raises its general outdoor gathering limit to 200 people.

Early next week, New York state will end its 11 p.m. curfew for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiards halls and gyms. The 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants and bars as well as the 12 a.m. curfew for catered events will remain in place for now, but the governor has said his health team is actively assessing the data. An updated announcement is expected in early April.

"New Yorkers have shown time and again the strength and discipline it takes to fight COVID, but there's more work to be done before we reach the light at the end of the tunnel," Cuomo said Tuesday. "We're expanding eligibility and opening more vaccine sites around the state but the new variants are a concern. I urge New Yorkers to continue wearing masks, socially distancing and following the public health guidance as we work to defeat the COVID beast for good."