New York Gets Vaccine Boost to Fight Inequity; CVS Adds More Hubs

What to Know New York vaccine eligibility expanded to people 60+ starting Wednesday, as pharmacies gained the right to administer doses to that group and teachers; it expands further early next week

President Joe Biden says he has a plan to have all U.S. adults vaccine-eligible by May 1; a "supercharge" is coming to NY, which lifts its domestic travel quarantine rule on 4/1, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said

The accelerated vaccination rollout combined with sustained declines in virus rates have fueled a spate of significant reopenings across the tri-state area; next week will end on a big note

The same day President Joe Biden announced a plan to make all adult Americans eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, the U.S. Senate majority leader said an influx of doses was soon coming to New York to help address ongoing disparities in inoculation rates along racial and socioeconomic lines.

More than 100 new vaccine sites will be established at federally-funded community health centers in the coming weeks, Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday. The federal government will provide specially allocated doses on top of the state's weekly allocation, which it also did under the partnership that bore the state's largest mass vaccine sites to date, directly to the centers. Most are in lower-income and majority Black and Latino neighborhoods.

The "supercharge" in supply to the centers could help speed up the vaccine distribution because, as NYC Health + Hospitals President Mitchell Katz explained earlier this week, state control over local allotment slows down local process.

"Every week we get an unknown number of vaccines to each site on a particular day from the State distribution. Until that day, we don't know how many vaccines we're getting or to which site, and then we are meant to use them as rapidly as possible," Katz said. "This is what keeps us from making cogent plans that ideally, we would do weeks ahead on setting schedules."

While it wasn't clear when the first sites under the new federal program would launch, or which vaccines will be distributed there, more doses and more locations to distribute them will speed up recovery.

"The mayor's been doing a very good job at getting vaccines out but now there will be more of them and more sites and more federal help to do it," Schumer said. "More access, more shots, a quicker recovery -- that's what we want."

March 11, 2020, was when the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. That was the day New York City canceled the St. Patrick's Day Parade and gathering restrictions became the new normal in the U.S. NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

The announcement came on March 11, exactly one year after the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic. It was the day the NBA suspended its season, foreign travelers from Europe were banned and New York City canceled its beloved St. Patrick's Day Parade. The city would then quickly become the national epicenter of the pandemic and many Americans began to realize that their lives will be different for months, if not years, to come.

To date, more than 532,000 American lives have been lost; nearly one out of eight of them are in the tri-state area.

Although Black and Latino New Yorkers have died from COVID-19 at the highest rates, the inoculation rates for them are below their share of the population.

According to state data, Black people are 22 percent of the city's population and account for 29 percent of COVID-19 deaths. But of eligible adults, Black residents have received just 18 percent of the shots so far. Latino residents account for 29 percent of the city's population and 34 percent of its COVID deaths but have received just 20 percent of the shots thus far, state data shows.

The vaccine boost at community health centers, where one in nine New Yorkers receive care, will hopefully help close the gap, Schumer said, adding that 89 percent of the centers' patients are low-income and 71 percent people of color.

Another boon for the rollout -- CVS Health announced Thursday it would add another 37 locations to the nearly four dozen already vaccinating people across New York state starting Sunday. That'll bring its total number of New York vaccine sites to 81, the company said. Appointments will open up for booking Saturday.

More than 12 million New Yorkers are already eligible for vaccination, including the latest group (anyone 60 and older) made eligible Wednesday. Next week, more people -- social service and child service caseworkers, sanitation and DMV workers, county clerks, building service and election workers and public works employees and government inspectors join the ever-widening pool.

As of Friday, New York state had administered at least one dose to more than 4 million people, which reflects only a third of the number currently eligible (and indicates the length of the line) and about 20.4 percent of the state's population. More than 2 million people, 10.4 percent of the populace, are fully vaccinated.

In New York City, 1.5 million people (17.9 percent of the population) have gotten at least one dose, while nearly 718,000 (8.5 percent of the population) have both.

Across the river, New Jersey has doubled-dosed nearly 940,000 people, about 10 percent of its population. It took the state roughly 55 days to hit the first million total doses, but just three weeks to move from that benchmark to the 2 million- milestone. About 10 percent of Connecticut's population is also fully vaccinated.

Vaccines are expected to work on the coronavirus variants that have emerged and those that will over time. The more people who are vaccinated, the less the virus can spread and the less opportunity it has to mutate into a potentially more transmissible or otherwise dangerous form, health experts say.

It's a critical race -- one far more akin to a marathon than a sprint. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the low threshold for herd immunity is about 75 percent. New York, and the nation, have a long way to go.

In the meantime, health officials urge their residents to continue using the same core precautions that stemmed the spread of earlier strains: Wear a mask (two are better), socially distance, wash your hands and stay home when you're sick.