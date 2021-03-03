Thousands More Vaccine Appointments Open Up in NYC for J&J Pilot; Stark Racial Gaps Persist

What to Know The slower-than-desired national vaccine rollout got a major boost this week; the first Johnson & Johnson doses were shipped and Merck has signed on to help its rival manufacture more faster

Equity has been an issue for states and cities across the U.S.; in NY, whites account for 79.2% of all people who have received at least one first dose, despite representing 70.4% of the eligible population

Top health officials say the vaccines that have emerged to date are still all expected to work on the variants that have been detected; that, and smart public behavior, are the best tools in the COVID war

New Yorkers experienced major frustration booking their COVID-19 vaccine appointments (if they were able to accomplish it at all) just a few weeks ago. Wait times at state-run sites had stretched well past mid-April. People were traveling hours out of state and across the state in hopes of getting on a line somewhere.

The circumstances have changed. Thousands of new appointments will open for registration starting Wednesday, thanks to a supply fortified by the latest federally emergency-use approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those appointments are expected to open up slots at the jointly run state/city Bronx residents-only mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium, where hours will be expanded to 24/7. Starting Thursday, the Javits Center vaccine hub in Manhattan will have more overnight appointments available. New appointments for the Yankee Stadium site go live at 11 a.m. Wednesday (eligible Bronx residents should check here) and new Javits Center appointments open up at 8 a.m. Thursday. Visit New York's 'Am I Eligible' website or call the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829) for details.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Appointments will certainly fill up quickly again because there the state is getting about 165,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, about 70,000 of which are allocated to the city. The next J&J shipment comes in about 10 days.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he expects the Johnson & Johnson doses and overall vaccine supply to increase significantly by the end of March. The newest vaccine is easier to store and only requires one shot, which will make it easier to get doses in arms and move down along the line of New Yorkers waiting.

De Blasio and his health team say they'll use the initial Johnson & Johnson doses to prioritize homebound seniors. The J&J doses allocated for Yankee Stadium and the Javits Center will start going in arms Thursday and Friday, respectively.

There are some lingering headaches. Those who can grab appointments may still have to wait hours in socially distanced lines. One man who didn't want to be identified by name said he showed up for his 5:30 p.m. appointment Tuesday at the Javits Center but didn't receive a shot until 8:40 p.m.

"I waited almost 45 mins outside but once inside the atrium I waited another 45 mins which lead us to another room where almost a thousand people were on line to register," he said. "Once registered there’s another line where we waited for another 30 mins. The whole vaccine took 4 hours and 30 mins. It’s ridiculous."

Wednesday marks the anniversary of the first COVID-19 case confirmed in Westchester city of New Rochelle. NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

As of Wednesday, New York City had fewer than 25,000 first doses left on hand, which indicates it is still waiting for its latest infusion. The city has administered more than 2 million total doses, including at least one first dose to 1.1 million people, about 13.5 percent of its population. Less than 7 percent of New York City's population has been fully vaccinated, the latest state data shows.

With Gov. Andrew Cuomo poised to lose his emergency power to unilaterally to set statewide policy during the pandemic as early as Friday, de Blasio is once again criticizing the governor's tight grip on COVID-19 policies and demanded, as he has many a time over the last month and a half, more freedom to vaccinate.

"If you put too much power in one person's hands, bad things happen," de Blasio said Tuesday. "In a normal government where there would be respect for the health professionals and they would have the freedom to do their work, we'd be having a different discussion," he added. "Give us the ability to make our own decisions. And local control, just restoring normal governance would do that."

The city hit a new single-day record Friday at more than 76,000 shots. It hopes to scale up even more with the infusion from Johnson & Johnson adding to supply from other manufacturers. The city has the distribution capacity to inoculate a half-million a week, de Blasio has said. Last week, it got the closest to that half-million weekly mark it has so far, with 338,000-plus shots done, the mayor said.

Statewide, about 15.2 percent of the population has had at least one dose, while more than 8 percent of New Yorkers have completed their vaccination series. White people have been disproportionately represented in vaccination rates compared with their share of the eligible population across this state and others.

As COVID-19 vaccine distribution expands across the country, there are growing calls to ensure it's being done equitably and that shots are going into the arms that need them most. Available data shows Black and Latino Americans account for smaller shares of vaccinations compared with cases and deaths in those communities.

New demographic data released by the state Tuesday shows those racial disparities continue to exist across all of the state's 10 regions, most notably in the Finger Lakes and Mid-Hudson areas, where white people account for 92.3 percent and 86.6 percent, respectively, of all those who have received at least one dose. By comparison, whites are 84.5 percent and 78.6 percent of the eligible population in those regions, respectively.

The gap is less glaring in New York City, where white people account for 58.9 percent of all those who have received at least one dose and 53 percent of the eligible population. At this point, Black people are trailing Latinos in vaccination rates compared with their respective shares of the eligible population.

Handout

Similarly, egregious gaps exist across the river in New Jersey, which has administered more than 2.1 total vaccine doses to date, 1.43 percent of those first shots. Just 4 percent of those vaccinated in the Garden State are Black, while 6 percent are Latino. Those groups account for 15 percent and 21 percent of the state's population, respectively, though New Jersey's vaccination page doesn't break out the eligible vaccination population by race as New York does.

That eligible population is expected to widen substantially in the coming weeks, with Gov. Phil Murphy expanding eligibility to teachers and childcare workers starting March 15.

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says teachers, support staff and public transportation workers will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on March 15. NBC New York's Checkey Beckford reports.

Also earning eligibility on that date: more public safety workers, including bus, taxi, rideshare, NJ Transit workers and airport employees, migrant farm workers, public safety workers who aren't sworn law enforcement or fire professionals, tribal community members, the homeless and those living in shelters, including domestic violence shelters, or are homeless.

Starting March 29, New Jersey's vaccine program expands to more essential workers, including those in food production, agriculture and food distribution; eldercare and support; warehousing and logistics; social services support staff; elections personnel; hospitality; medical supply chain; postal and shipping services; clergy; and the judicial system.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Those still waiting to learn their eligibility dates in the tri-state area may not have to wait too much longer. President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. expects to have enough COVID-19 vaccines for all adults by the end of May, two months earlier than anticipated. His administration is expected to release new guidelines Thursday for Americans who have been fully vaccinated.

The guidance is expected to approve small indoor gatherings without masks in cases where all parties are fully vaccinated. Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the risk for viral spread from small gatherings among fully vaccinated people is "so low that you would not have to wear a mask."

Most of America has been wearing one for the better part of a year. The U.S. has lost more people than any nation in the world to coronavirus, doubling the losses in the second-deadliest country (Brazil) with a toll of nearly 517,000 as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins. It also has reported the most cases -- 28.7 million, more than two and a half times India's 11.1, which is No. 2.