Massive fire breaks out at Brooklyn supermarket, sending smoke billowing into sky

A massive, raging fire broke out at a Brooklyn supermarket Wednesday evening, sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky.

The blaze started around 6 p.m. at a grocery store near the corner of Cooper Street and Bushwick Avenue in Bushwick, according to the FDNY. While it is believed to have started in a supermarket, the flames spread to at least four surrounding buildings.

Chopper 4 footage from the scene showed fire shooting through the roofs and smoke pouring out from the building for hours into the night. The smoke could be seen, and smelled, as far as Central Park in Manhattan.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt as a result or what may have sparked the fire. An investigation is ongoing.