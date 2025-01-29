MTA calls congestion pricing ‘transformative' on commutes. Here's the impact so far

Faster commutes, less gridlock and even a change in what time people drive to work. MTA officials say they’ve seen a mountain of early data to back up what many drivers have noticed: less traffic in the three-plus weeks since congestion pricing began.

“These are transformative improvements,” said Juliette Michaelson, the MTA Deputy Policy Chief tasked with analyzing congestion pricing. “Many people seem to be shifting to transit.”

Michaelson presented the MTA with data to back up her findings. Crossing times were 17% faster at the Lincoln Tunnel and 48% faster at the Holland Tunnel in January, compared to Jan. 2024.

“The preliminary data is really promising,” said MTA Chairman Janno Lieber. “It’s not theoretical.”

He cited an uptick in subway and bus ridership. Express buses have seen a 5.8% increase in passengers, while standard buses have seen a 1.9% boost in ridership compared to 2024 at this time.

On subways, there has been an increase of 7.3% and an even larger spike on weekends, 12.2%.

Lieber said one bus operator joked to him, “We are sailing through the tunnels so much faster, we may even have to adjust our schedules.”

Since the weekday peak times of the toll are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Michaelson said there’s been a new trend: An earlier mini-rush of drivers heading into Manhattan around 4:55 a.m. — an extra-early commuting strategy at a time when the toll is only $2.25.

“In other words,” said Michaelson, “the peak has convinced some drivers to leave earlier.”

It's been a week since Congestion Pricing started in Manhattan and the MTA says there has been some improvement in traffic in some locations. But in other areas, not so much. News 4 New York's Andrew Siff

While the MTA would not put a dollar figure on how much revenue they've seen since implementing the toll, the agency said that "roughly speaking" they appeared to be "in the ballpark" of where they predicted they would be. Detailed dollar figures are set to be released in February, the MTA said, and they were waiting on Uber, Lyft and other for-hire vehicles to share their data.

Of course, opposition to congestion pricing — with its $9 peak fee for cars with E-Zpass — remains high, especially among suburban drivers. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy this week amended the state’s lawsuit aimed at blocking the toll system. Murphy insists the MTA is raising billions of dollars and not properly sharing the revenue with their cross-Hudson neighbors.

President Donald Trump has nominated former Hudson Valley Congressman Marc Molinaro, an avowed congestion pricing opponent, to run the Federal Transportation Administration. That agency could, in theory, revoke authorization for congestion tolling. But Lieber has said in recent days that “we are batting 1.000” when it comes to fending off legal challenges.