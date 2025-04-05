Long Island cops shoot, kill man allegedly charging with bloody knife

A man was shot and killed by police on Friday mere steps from his Long Island home in an exchange that officials said started as a welfare check.

Bruce Boyd, a retired New York City correction officer, was shot and killed by Suffolk police around 12:30 p.m. after officials with the department said he charged at three cops with a bloody knife.

Boyd lived on Wurz Street in Brentwood, an area neighbors say is typically quiet.

"This is shocking. I don't want to hear about this happening in my neighborhood," Donna Hasfal said. "I'm heartbroken. I hate to hear this."

"I mean it's scary. First time something like this has happened," Jessica Ramos said.

Police said the officers responded to Boyd's home for a welfare check at the request of a family member. The 54-year-old man, according to investigators, had a history of emotional and medical issues, but no criminal history.

Boyd's wife let the officers into the home, and as soon as they stepped inside, they saw the man had self-inflicted wounds and was holding a bloody knife, police said Friday.

"At this point the officers flee out of the front door onto the front lawn. The officers retreat the length of the front law, all while yelling at Mr. Boyd to drop the knife. Mr. Boyd continues to charge at the officers at which point at least one officer discharges their firearm, striking Mr. Boyd," Kevin Catalina, commissioner of the Suffolk County Police, said at a press conference.

Neighbors who live nearby have offered their support to everyone affected.

"We're here to give whatever support we can to any member of the family," Hasfal said.

Police said Boyd's wife did not suffer any physical injuries during the incident.