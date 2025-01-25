Congestion pricing impacts: Fewer cars in Manhattan and fewer crashes, MTA finds

The nation's first congestion pricing toll closed out its third week in Manhattan on Friday.

Has it been successful? Depends on who gets asked.

Some drivers have said they've felt a considerable impact on their commutes, with less traffic to deal with. But others have said things are about the same.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The MTA released new numbers on Friday showing that despite some perceptions, the controversial tolling program has made a big impact on the number of vehicles in Manhattan.

Thousands of vehicles have been avoiding the congestion zone by staying on the exempt roads, the West Side Highway and the FDR Drive. During one day during the plan's second week in effect, the MTA said 526,844 vehicles traveled below 61st Street — but only 464,796 entered into the congestion zone.

"Everybody’s lived experience is the same: Traffic in midtown is dramatically down," said MTA Chairman Janno Lieber.

Still, some remain firm in their opposition.

"There’s a lot less traffic in the congestion zone, but outside there’s a ton of traffic," said Joanne Ariola, a Republican City Councilwoman from Queens.

Many drivers — particularly those from New Jersey — continue to feel burdened by the $9 daily peak cost. But safety advocates point to another benefit of the nation’s first congestion toll: fewer traffic-related casualties.

Thus far in 2025, there have been 37 injuries from 90 crashes in the congestion pricing zone. That's a 51% drop compared to the same time in 2024, when there were 76 injuries from 199 crashes.

It has yet to be revealed just how much money the MTA has raked in during the first three weeks of congestion pricing. The transit agency's board is likely to ask about that during the first meeting of 2025, held during the last week of January.