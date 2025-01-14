Shake Shack offers limited-time $9 ‘NYC Congestion Pricing Combo' in tri-state

As drivers and passengers crossing the Hudson and East rivers are paying congestion pricing tolls since Jan. 5, Shake Shack has announced plans to give those commuters a temporary break at its tri-state locations.
At select restaurants from Jan. 13 to 17, Shake Shack will be offering a $9 "NYC Congestion Pricing Combo" of a ShackBurger and regular fries for $9.
The items must be added to customers' carts before checkout. The offer appears to exclude third-party app orders since it specifies orders must be placed in store through a kiosk or through the Shake Shack mobile app or website.
Customers should use the code "NYTOLLS" at checkout to receive the discount.
Here's the list of participating Shake Shack locations in congestion pricing combo deal
New York City
- Westbury
- New Hyde Park
- Melville
- Lake Grove
- Madison Square Park
- Upper West Side
- Theater District
- Upper East Side
- Battery Park City
- Downtown Brooklyn
- Grand Central Terminal
- Flatbush Avenue
- Dumbo
- Midtown East
- Herald Square
- Fulton Transit Center
- Queens Center
- Forest Hills
- Morningside Heights
- Astor Place
- Williamsburg
- Hudson Yards
- Harlem
- West Village
- Bay Plaza
- 1700 Broadway
- Bryant Park
- 630 Lexington Ave
- Meatpacking District
- Jamaica Ave
- Kings Plaza
- Bed-Stuy
- Lower East Side
- Staten Island Mall
- Empire Outlets
- Cross County
- Hartsdale
- The Westchester Mall
- Woodbury Commons
- Nanuet
- Oceanside
- Penn Station
- Jackson Heights
- Port Chester
- Columbus Circle
New Jersey
- Paramus
- Garden State Plaza
- Bridgewater
- Livingston
- Wayne
- Parsippany
- Menlo Park
- Eatontown
- Hoboken
- Newport Centre
- Jersey City
- Secaucus
- Freehold
- Middletown
- Old Bridge
Connecticut
- Westport
- Danbury
- Darien
- Stamford
The offer excludes locations not listed above, including airports and travel plazas. Add-ons like bacon, avocado and specialty fries are excluded.
Customers can find full details, terms and conditions here.