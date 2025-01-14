Shake Shack offers limited-time $9 ‘NYC Congestion Pricing Combo' in tri-state

As drivers and passengers crossing the Hudson and East rivers are paying congestion pricing tolls since Jan. 5, Shake Shack has announced plans to give those commuters a temporary break at its tri-state locations.

At select restaurants from Jan. 13 to 17, Shake Shack will be offering a $9 "NYC Congestion Pricing Combo" of a ShackBurger and regular fries for $9.

The items must be added to customers' carts before checkout. The offer appears to exclude third-party app orders since it specifies orders must be placed in store through a kiosk or through the Shake Shack mobile app or website.

Customers should use the code "NYTOLLS" at checkout to receive the discount.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Here's the list of participating Shake Shack locations in congestion pricing combo deal

New York City

Westbury

New Hyde Park

Melville

Lake Grove

Madison Square Park

Upper West Side

Theater District

Upper East Side

Battery Park City

Downtown Brooklyn

Grand Central Terminal

Flatbush Avenue

Dumbo

Midtown East

Herald Square

Fulton Transit Center

Queens Center

Forest Hills

Morningside Heights

Astor Place

Williamsburg

Hudson Yards

Harlem

West Village

Bay Plaza

1700 Broadway

Bryant Park

630 Lexington Ave

Meatpacking District

Jamaica Ave

Kings Plaza

Bed-Stuy

Lower East Side

Staten Island Mall

Empire Outlets

Cross County

Hartsdale

The Westchester Mall

Woodbury Commons

Nanuet

Oceanside

Penn Station

Jackson Heights

Port Chester

Columbus Circle

New Jersey

Paramus

Garden State Plaza

Bridgewater

Livingston

Wayne

Parsippany

Menlo Park

Eatontown

Hoboken

Newport Centre

Jersey City

Secaucus

Freehold

Middletown

Old Bridge

Connecticut

Westport

Danbury

Darien

Stamford

The offer excludes locations not listed above, including airports and travel plazas. Add-ons like bacon, avocado and specialty fries are excluded.

Customers can find full details, terms and conditions here.