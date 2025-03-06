10 Democrats, 2 from NY, side with GOP for Al Green censure vote. See full list

The House on Thursday voted to censure an unrepentant Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, for disrupting President Donald Trump's address to Congress. It signifies a formal reprimand.

Green stood and shouted at Trump during the early parts of his speech Tuesday night. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., had him removed from the chamber.

The measure against Green was approved in a mostly party-line vote of 224-198. Ten Democrats sided with Republicans, including New York's Tom Suozzi and Lauren Gillen. See the list below:

Tom Suozzi, New York, 3rd district

Laura Gillen, New York, 4th district

Ami Bera, California

Ed Case, Hawaii

Jim Costa, California,

Jared Moskowitz, Florida

Jim Himes, Connecticut

Chrissy Houlahan, Pennsylvania

Marcy Kaptur, Ohio

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Washington

What does it mean to censure a congressman?

Censure is a way for Congress to register deep disapproval of a member for misconduct that does not meet the threshold for expulsion.

Censured members do not lose any rights or privileges.

Three U.S. representatives were censured in 2023.

Rep Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was censured over comments he made about investigations into Trump's ties with Russia. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was censured for her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., was censured for triggering a fire alarm in one of the U.S. Capitol office buildings when the chamber was in session.

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., was the last Republican representative to be censured. He was censured in 2021 after posting an animated video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword.