10 Democrats, 2 from NY, side with GOP for Al Green censure vote. See full list

What does censure mean? It means Al Green is formally reprimanded for his conduct; he does not lose rights or privileges

By Kevin Freking l The Associated Press

The House on Thursday voted to censure an unrepentant Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, for disrupting President Donald Trump's address to Congress. It signifies a formal reprimand.

Green stood and shouted at Trump during the early parts of his speech Tuesday night. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., had him removed from the chamber.

The measure against Green was approved in a mostly party-line vote of 224-198. Ten Democrats sided with Republicans, including New York's Tom Suozzi and Lauren Gillen. See the list below:

  • Tom Suozzi, New York, 3rd district
  • Laura Gillen, New York, 4th district
  • Ami Bera, California
  • Ed Case, Hawaii
  • Jim Costa, California,
  • Jared Moskowitz, Florida
  • Jim Himes, Connecticut
  • Chrissy Houlahan, Pennsylvania
  • Marcy Kaptur, Ohio
  • Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Washington

What does it mean to censure a congressman?

Censure is a way for Congress to register deep disapproval of a member for misconduct that does not meet the threshold for expulsion.

Censured members do not lose any rights or privileges.

Three U.S. representatives were censured in 2023.

Rep Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was censured over comments he made about investigations into Trump's ties with Russia. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was censured for her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas warRep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., was censured for triggering a fire alarm in one of the U.S. Capitol office buildings when the chamber was in session.

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., was the last Republican representative to be censured. He was censured in 2021 after posting an animated video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword.

politicsNew York
