What to Know Yadira Arroyo, a 44-year-old mother of 5, was run over and killed by her own ambulance, hijacked by a man riding the back bumper, cops say

Arroyo was being honored by colleagues and the FDNY at her stationhouse in the Bronx Friday

Coincidentally, she lived on the same block as the man accused of mowing her down

Grieving colleagues and neighbors are honoring the 44-year-old EMT mowed down by her own hijacked ambulance in the Bronx.

Yadira Arroyo was a mother of five and a 14-year veteran of the FDNY EMS. At station no. 26 in the Bronx Friday, EMTs were in shock and consoling each other in the moments before an evening ceremony to hang bunting in her honor.

In the meantime, a small memorial of candles and flowers continued to grow outside.

Arroyo's brother, Joel Rosado, told News 4 he became an EMT because of her.

'My Partner, My Partner!': EMT Run Over by Ambulance Thief

An EMT was run over by a stolen ambulance in the Bronx Thursday, and later died. A woman could be heard screaming and wailing "My partner, my partner!"

"She was my best friend," said the devastated Rosado, who says he's focused on pulling the family together.

"She was a good mom. She always took her kids out on vacations. She always tried really hard to be there for them," he said.

Arroyo was a single mother when she decided to become an EMT, at the encouragement of her own mother.

"She did well, the fire department took her up," said Rosado.

One of Arroyo's children, Edgar Montes, was too distraught to speak much about his mother's death Friday morning. He told News 4 he lived with his mother and his uncle in Arroyo's apartment on Creston Avenue; Montes said his siblings range in age from 7 to 23.

Valdimir Sencion, a barber in the neighborhood, said the two used to talk about their kids.

"It gives me pain that she died this way," he said. "We don't know how many lives she saved. And for her to die the way she did."

Madelyne Martinez recalled how kind and empathetic Arroyo was when she wound up in the back of her ambulance last week. She'd called 911 and was doubled over in pain when Arroyo arrived.

Man Charged With Murder in Killing of FDNY EMT

A 25-year-old man was charged with murder in the death of a 44-year-old FDNY EMT who was run over by her own ambulance.

"She was telling me in the ambulance, 'Calm down, you're going to be OK. I have kids like you have kids,'" said Martinez. "I have six, and she has five. That broke my heart right there."

"She was a really good person," she said.

As Arroyo's body was taken to the medical examiner's office Thursday night, dozens of fellow EMTs stood by to salute her.

Mayor de Blasio said at a news briefing late Thursday that Arroyo was "bravely doing her job" when she was killed.

EMT Struck, Killed by Stolen Ambulance

Police say an emergency medical technician has died after she was run over by a stolen ambulance in the Bronx.

"We know our EMTs are brave. They do crucial work. They save lives. But they should not ever have to be subjected to violence," he said. "And yet, that danger always exists for them."

In an odd twist, Arroyo and the man accused of killing her lived on the same block, according to police. Jose Gonzalez, 25, lived at a building run by Volunteers of America that houses homeless people or those who are considered "at risk." The organization didn't immediately respond to an email request for comment early Friday.

Gonzalez professed his innocence as he was led out of the 43rd Precinct stationhouse early Friday morning after being arrested on murder and other charges.

"I'm innocent, I didn't do nothing," Gonzalez told reporters.

Law enforcement sources say it's Gonzalez's 32nd arrest in 13 years; charges range from assault to criminal trespassing, robbery and public lewdness.

Arroyo and her partner were on their way to a call in the Bronx Thursday evening when they were alerted to someone hanging onto the back bumper of the ambulance, authorities said. Arroyo got out to check, and Gonzalez hopped into the idling vehicle and took off.

The EMTs tried to stop him, and Gonzalez put the ambulance in reverse; Arroyo fell to the ground and he ran over her, police said. He then went forward, dragging her into the middle of the intersection at White Plains Road and Watson Avenue.

A passing MTA police officer witnessed the crash and immediately pulled over and subdued the suspect with the help of bystanders, authorities said.

Arroyo’s partner suffered minor injuries while struggling with the suspect, according to police. In the video posted to Twitter, she can be heard screaming in anguish as she stands over Arroyo, who is lying motionless in the street.

Funeral arrangements had yet to be scheduled as of Friday morning.

None of the people in the occupied vehicles hit by the stolen ambulance were hurt, authorities said.