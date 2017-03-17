A 25-year-old man was charged with murder in the death of a 44-year-old FDNY EMT who was run over by her own ambulance. Tracie Strahan reports.

Police have charged the man accused of stealing an ambulance in the Bronx Thursday and running over two FDNY EMTs, killing one of them and injuring the other, authorities said.

Jose Gonzalez, 25, is charged with three counts of murder, grand larceny and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, authorities said. He was led out of the 43rd precinct on Friday morning.

Police say Gonzalez was the man riding the back bumper of the ambulance while the two EMTs were responding to a call around 7 p.m. Thursday.

After being alerted to the man hanging on the back of her ambulance, Yadira Arroyo, 44, pulled over at White Plains Road and Watson Avenue and went around to the back, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

As Arroyo was making her way to the back, the man "went around the other side of the ambulance and got into the driver's side," Nigro said.

Fire officials said the man then put the ambulance in reverse and ran over Arroyo before driving forward.

Video posted on Twitter by a bystander shows the ambulance speeding across an intersection with one of its doors open, its lights flashing and the body of Arroyo being dragged beneath the vehicle.

The emergency vehicle came to a stop shortly after when it crashed into another vehicle and a snow bank. A passing MTA police officer witnessed the crash and immediately pulled over and subdued the suspect with the help of bystanders, authorities said.

Arroyo’s partner was in the passenger seat of the ambulance and suffered minor injuries while struggling with the suspect, according to police. In the video posted to Twitter, she can be heard screaming in anguish as she stands over Arroyo, who is lying motionless on the ground.