 Students From These 11 New York Colleges Make the Most Money After Graduation - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Students From These 11 New York Colleges Make the Most Money After Graduation

By Olivia Withers

26 minutes ago

These 11 New York colleges produce graduates with the highest median salaries, according to College Scorecard.

The government site is supported by the U.S. Department of Education and provides students and families with interactive tools and data to help them navigate the college application process.

In addition to searching for schools based on location, size and majors, College Scorecard also lets you search by median salary 10 years after enrollment.

Check out the median salary for graduates at all of the state's colleges here.

More Photo Galleries
Perseid Meteor Showers of Years Past
48 Years Ago: The Manson Family's Killing Spree Began
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us