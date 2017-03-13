What to Know Arctic chills continue Monday, although it's expected to be slightly warmer than it was over the weekend

Snow will start early Tuesday and continue throughout the day, moving out of the tri-state in the late evening

12 to 18 inches are expected, with up to 2 feet in some areas; wind gusts may top 40 mph, and on Long Island they could near 60 mph

A blizzard warning has been issued for New York City and much of the rest of the tri-state ahead of a crippling nor'easter expected to bury the region in at least a foot of snow over a dangerously cold, windy 24-hour period.

Storm Team 4 says the storm, expected to start Monday overnight into Tuesday and last all day, will likely be the biggest of the winter, and 12 to 18 inches of snow are expected to fall on the city and immediate surrounding areas. Some spots could get up to 2 feet. Wind gusts will frequently top 40 mph and could near 60 mph at times on Long Island.



The National Weather Service issued the blizzard warning for New York City and Long Island, as well as most of northern New Jersey and Fairfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut. A winter storm warning was in effect for the rest of the tri-state, including the Hudson Valley. Coastal flood warnings were also issued for parts of southern New Jersey. Check the latest storm advisories here.

Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilties are likely, the National Weather Service said. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous if not impossible. The worst weather window will be early morning Tuesday through Tuesday afternoon, Storm Team 4 says.

Forecast models on Sunday night put the storm slightly offshore, which is the track that includes the heaviest snowfall for the city and surrounding suburbs, according to Storm Team 4.

If the storm ends up shifting closer to land, there's a higher chance that snow will mix with sleet and rain. Coastal flooding and beach erosion will be even more of a concern for shoreline communities, as the rain and sleet that were expected to stay out at sea batter the coasts instead. Suffolk and Ocean counties are the areas most likely to see sleet, rain and coastal erosion.

Snowflakes will start to fall in the tri-state between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Heavy snow will fall most of the day, with up to 3 inches of snow dropping every hour in the early afternoon, according to Storm Team 4.

Storm Team 4 says the system will pull away from the tri-state between between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Light more snow showers are in the forecast for Wednesday ahead of a blustery and sunny day Thursday. Highs will be in the 30s throughout the work week, with St. Patrick's Day seeing the warmest temperatures and a mix of clouds and sun.

Last Friday a winter storm system dropped half a foot of snow on parts of the tri-state.

New York City has seen significantly less snow this winter compared to last year. It has snowed 20.5 inches so far this season compared to 32.3 inches by this time in 2016, an amount that was buoyed by one of the largest snowstorms in the city's history last January.

