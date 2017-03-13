What to Know Arctic chills continue Monday, although it's expected to be slightly warmer than it was over the weekend

Snow will start early Tuesday and continue throughout the day, making travel during the AM and PM commutes extremely hazardous

12 to 18 inches are expected, with up to 2 feet in some areas; wind gusts may top 40 mph, and on Long Island they could near 60 mph

A ferocious nor'easter is expected to pummel the tri-state area with blizzard conditions and strong winds beginning early Tuesday, potentially dumping up to 2 feet of snow on parts of the region before the storm moves out.

The powerful system is expected to make travel extremely hazardous, if not impossible, during the peak of the storm, and state and local agencies are preparing accordingly. Here's what you need to know:

Watch Live Times Square Live Cam

MASS TRANSIT



Mass transit was still set to be open on Tuesday, but Mayor de Blasio said New Yorkers should prepare for dangerous snow and road conditions. Gov. Cuomo added that significant service changes were expected for MTA subways, buses and rails, but updates on potential changes weren't expected until later in the day Monday. Generally, service on some or all subway routes may be reduced or suspended in cases where expected snow totals surpass 8 inches. For the Metro-North and LIRR, that accumulation mark is 10 inches.

Storm Team 4’s Forecast for the Nor’Easter

Erica Grow's forecast for the upcoming nor'easter. (Published Sunday, March 12, 2017)

About 13,000 personnel will be on duty for subways during the storm, including more than 9,700 personnel dedicated to snow-fighting, staged throughout the system and working up to 12-hour shifts.

All buses in service will have tires chained. There will be up to 30 percent reduction in local, limited and SBS bus service starting Tuesday morning, and all articulated buses will be replaced in service by standard 40-foot buses. Previously planned subway maintenance, rehabilitation and construction projects (such as FASTRACK) are canceled Monday overnight and Tuesday.

Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road are deploying extra staff and specialized equipment ahead of the storm. During the storm, anti-freeze trains will be deployed throughout the systems to spray de-icer on the third rail in an effort to prevent ice-build-up, and personnel will make sure platforms are continuously salted.

Kids and Pets Playing in the Snow, Because Why Not?

ROADS, BRIDGES & TUNNELS

Driving will be especially hazardous during Tuesday's morning and evening commutes, and motorists, especially tractor-trailer drivers, are advised to prepare for road closures. Alternate side parking is suspended in the city Tuesday and Wednesday to facilitate snow removal efforts.

The New York State Department of Transportation has 3,847 operators and supervisors statewide and is ready to respond with a 2,000-plus vehicle fleet dedicated to clearing snow and preventing icing. The DOT also has more than 443,000 tons of road salt on hand. The Long Island Expressway will have 100 plows servicing the road –- double the normal deployment for a snowstorm. The New York State Thruway Authority’s winter weather preparations include a 24-hour staff rotation for maintenance personnel, snow removal equipment ready for deployment, and ample salt and fuel supplies.

In New Jersey, the city of Hoboken declared a snow emergency and said parking would be prohibited on snow routes from 8 p.m. Monday until further notice. Vehicles parked on the snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. Hoboken is also providing reduced rate parking in municipal garage B on 2nd Street and garage D on Hudson Street starting Monday at 8 p.m.

Extreme Weather: California Flooding and More

AIR

John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports are all bracing for anticipating cancellations and delays. All three airports advise customers to check with their carriers before heading to the airport. Storm Team 4 cautioned full ground stops were also possible.

Snow Falls on the Tri-State Area Friday

OTHER

The Wildlife Conservation Society said its zoos and aquarium will be closed Tuesday, including the Bronx Zoo, New York Aquarium, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, and Queens Zoo.