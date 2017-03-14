What to Know Snow started early Tuesday and will become heavier as winds pick up

Up to 18 inches were initial expected for the city, but a westward shift in the models lowered projections

States of emergency remain in effect for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

States of emergency were declared in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as a ferocious nor'easter descended on the region, bringing the potential for at least a foot of snow over a dangerously cold, windy 24-hour period.

Initial forecasts had predicted a foot and a half of snow for New York City, but models early Tuesday shifted west, meaning there will likely be more mixing with sleet and rain along the coast and heavier snow inland.

Storm Team 4's latest projections call for anywhere from 3 to 12 inches of snow in the city, depending on the borough, with up to 2 feet still possible in areas significantly further north, and lesser amounts in coastal New Jersey. By 6:30 a.m., early-morning snow in Bay Shore had already shifted to rain.

Nonetheless, Storm Team 4 says the storm, which started late Monday, will likely be the biggest of the winter for most of the region. The snow is not the only story, though. Wind gusts could near 60 mph at times on Long Island, bringing the potential for widespread power outages.

Snow began falling in the tri-state shortly before midnight and rapidly intensified shortly before dawn. Storm Team 4 says heavy snow will fall most of the day, with up to 3 inches of snow dropping every hour in the early afternoon. The dynamic storm may also feature thunder and lightning.

Meanwhile, schools were closed across the region. Mayor de Blasio took the unusual step of announcing the shutdown early Monday afternoon, well ahead of the worst of the storm, because of the confidence of the models. School districts in New Jersey and Connecticut followed suit shortly thereafter.

Gov. Cuomo says 2,000 National Guard troops are on standby across the state and non-essential state employees in areas impacted by the storm were asked to stay home Tuesday.

A statewide travel ban took effect in Connecticut at 5 a.m.

MTA subway service above ground was suspended at 4 a.m. and Staten Island Railway service was also suspended. Buses were running at reduced levels and the NYCT said cancellations and suspensions were expected. See latest transit changes here.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the entire tri-state, except for Ocean and eastern Suffolk counties, which are under a winter storm warning. Coastal flood warnings were also issued during high tide for the Jersey Shore and the South Shore of Long Island. High tide occurs at different times throughout the morning depending on location. Check the latest storm advisories here.

Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely, the National Weather Service said. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous if not impossible. The worst weather window will be early morning Tuesday through Tuesday afternoon, Storm Team 4 says. Intense wind gusts could cause power outages across the region.

Newark has also declared a state of emergency. Residents in New Jersey's largest city are being asked to move their cars from snow emergency routes, and on all other streets, to park their cars on the side with even house numbers. Alternative parking lots are being provided at some lots, listed here. Garbage pick-up, recycling and street sweeping are suspended until further notice.

Forecast models on Tuesday morning put the storm slightly offshore, which is the track that includes the heaviest snowfall for the city and surrounding suburbs, according to Storm Team 4.

Snow is expected to mix with sleet and rain along the Jersey Shore and in Suffolk County. The coasts are expected to see less snow totals as a result, with less than 6 inches of snow predicted for southern Ocean County and the Hamptons. Coastal flooding and beach erosion, however, pose a threat to shoreline communities.

Storm Team 4 says the system will pull away from the tri-state between between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Light snow showers are in the forecast for Wednesday ahead of a blustery and sunny day Thursday. Highs will be in the 30s throughout the work week, with St. Patrick's Day seeing the warmest temperatures and a mix of clouds and sun.

Last Friday, a winter storm system dropped half a foot of snow on parts of the tri-state. It's not unusual for significant snow to fall in March in New York City. According to the National Weather Service, the city has seen storms with accumulations of at least 10 inches in March five times since 1888.

New York City has seen significantly less snow this winter compared to last year. It has snowed 20.5 inches so far this season compared to 32.3 inches by this time in 2016, an amount that was buoyed by one of the largest snowstorms in the city's history last January.

