MTA subways and METRO North are running again following the storm. Andrew Siff Reports.

What to Know Snow started early Tuesday and will become heavier as winds pick up

Up to 18 inches were initially expected for the city, but a westward shift in the models lowered projections

The ferocious nor'easter that tore through the tri-state area Tuesday, leaving more than a foot of snow, flooding coastal streets and ripping down poles and wires with 60 mph-plus gusts, is moving out of the region as concerns grow about a potential black ice threat that could hamper Wednesday's commute.

Wind chills will be in the single digits Tuesday night, and wind gusts could top 25 mph at times. Temperatures will dip into the lows 20s in the city, and into the teens in the suburbs that are already covered under a blanket of snow.

New Jersey lifted its state of emergency by 6 p.m. Tuesday, and state employees are expected to report to work as normal Wednesday. All state offices will maintain regular operating hours, Gov. Christie says.

New York and Connecticut were still under states of emergency but roads were being reopened and transit was returning to normal.

Initial forecasts had predicted a foot and a half of snow for New York City, but models early Tuesday shifted west. That meant lower snow totals but more sleet and rain, which was expected to freeze overnight as temperatures plunge into the low 20s.

"Ice is more dangerous than snow," Gov. Cuomo said Tuesday.

Orange County was slammed with nearly 2 feet of snow -- Montgomery was buried under 23.5 inches of snow -- and in Rockland County, Stony Point got 18 inches of snow while Suffern saw over 11 inches. Westchester's Mount Kisco got 14 inches of snow, and White Plains saw just over 10.

In New York City, Central Park got about 7 inches of snow, while JFK Airport in Queens saw nearly 5 inches. Parkchester in the Bronx saw about 8 inches. Staten Island reported 4 inches.

Northern New Jersey cities saw over a foot of snow, with Mahwah in Bergen County reporting 13 inches, Hoboken in Hudson County nearly 8. Wayne in Passaic County got 11.5 inches, while Elizabeth in Union County had over 9.

In Connecticut, snow totals ranged from 7 to just over 11 inches in Fairfield County, and 7 to 11 inches in New Haven.

Long Island saw about 3 to 5 inches of snow.

After widespread service suspensions and delays Tuesday, mass transit was mostly expected to return to normal in time for the morning rush Wednesday. Above-ground subway service and limited Metro-North service resumed Tuesday evening after earlier suspensions.

After nearly 3,000 flights were canceled at all three area airports Tuesday, the Port Authority is warning travelers that flights are completely booked for Wednesday and to expect heavy traffic on roads leading to the airports.

Meanwhile, schools across the region were expected to reopen Wednesday following Tuesday's closure, though many delayed openings were possible. Check latest school closings and delays here.

Light snow showers are in the forecast for Wednesday ahead of a blustery and sunny day Thursday. Highs will be in the 30s throughout the week, with St. Patrick's Day seeing the warmest temperatures and a mix of clouds and sun.

Last Friday, a winter storm system dropped half a foot of snow on parts of the tri-state. It's not unusual for significant snow to fall in March in New York City. According to the National Weather Service, the city has seen storms with accumulations of at least 10 inches in March five times since 1888.

New York City has seen significantly less snow this winter compared to last year. It has snowed 20.5 inches so far this season compared to 32.3 inches by this time in 2016, an amount that was buoyed by one of the largest snowstorms in the city's history last January.

