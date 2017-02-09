Check Latest Snow Totals in Your Neighborhood

Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect across the tri-state area as a monster snowstorm moves across the region, bringing the potential for up to 15 inches of snow, widespread power outages and nightmarish travel.
Storm Team 4 breaks down the timeline and expectations here.
Snow totals are coming in to the National Weather Service for our area. Find out how much is in your neighborhood. Share your photos with us here.
Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago