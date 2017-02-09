Check Latest Snow Totals in Your Neighborhood | NBC New York
storm-feb9-4-11UTC-cropd
Monster Winter Storm
Storm Team 4 Breaks Down Timeline
Check Latest Snow Totals in Your Neighborhood

    Snowstorm Paints Tri-State a Wintry White

    Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect across the tri-state area as a monster snowstorm moves across the region, bringing the potential for up to 15 inches of snow, widespread power outages and nightmarish travel.

    Storm Team 4 breaks down the timeline and expectations here.

    Forecast for February 9th

    Chris Cimino's forecast for February 9th. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Snow totals are coming in to the National Weather Service for our area. Find out how much is in your neighborhood. Share your photos with us here

    Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

