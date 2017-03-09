What to Know The storm is expected to follow a mild Thursday with temperatures reaching the high 50s

Up to 4 inches of snow are expected across the region, with areas to the north of the city seeing the highest totals

Bone-chilling cold will follow the storm, keeping temperatures below freezing all weekend

Winter weather advisories are in effect across the tri-state area, including for the five boroughs, ahead of a system expected to dump up to 4 inches of snow on parts of the region during Friday's morning commute.

Rain is expected to move in late Thursday, then change over to snow overnight as temperatures plunge toward freezing. Snow is expected to begin around 3 a.m. Friday and continue intermittently through noon, making for a messy morning commute and lingering travel issues through the day.

Slushy snow could build up on untreated roads and sidewalks, making them slippery for pedestrians and drivers alike, meteorologists warn.

Areas north of the city are expected to see the highest accumulations. Morning clouds will gave way to sun later in the day Friday, but temperatures aren't expected to surpass the 40-degree mark, which will feel especially cold after a mild Thursday with temps in the upper 50s.

The frigid weather gets worse for the weekend, with Storm Team 4 predicting a bone-chilling high of 29 degrees on Saturday and a high of 31 on Sunday. Temperatures barely improve early next week, but jump into the 40s again on Friday for the St. Patrick's Day parade.