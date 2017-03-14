Tuesday's snowstorm saw flooding in coastal areas around New York and New Jersey, including Brooklyn's Red Hook and Sea Bright in Monmouth County.

Raw Footage: Storm Causes Flooding in New York and New Jersey

Coastal flooding caused by Tuesday's storm is ravaging some neighborhoods around New York and New Jersey, and warnings have been issued for other vulnerable areas.

In New York, Red Hook has seen flooding across the roads, and warnings are in place for some areas of The Bronx and Queens. Flooding was also reported on Long Island, with video showing water pooled inches-deep in the street near Long Beach.

In Sea Bright, New Jersey, the storm had sent up to 17 inches of ocean water flooding onto Church Street.

Most of the houses on the street were lifted after the flooding caused by Hurricane Sandy, however scenes showed residents were housebound unless they had waders to get through the water.

Snapshot of the Snowstorm From Around the Tri-State

NBC 4 New York reporters were stationed around New York and New Jersey Tuesday morning as the snowstorm hit, halting commutes around the tri-state. (Published 3 hours ago)

Flooding had also hit Sea View's Ocean Avenue, however at 12 p.m. cars were still able to get through the pass.

In Red Hook, Brooklyn, water was coming up from the sewers and flooding the street before flowing back into storm drains.

At least an inch of water had accumulated on the road.

New York City said the the winter storm was bringing minor to moderate flooding along the most vulnerable coastlines and shore roads.

A Coastal Flood Warning was in effect from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for The Bronx and areas along the northern shores of Queens, and the city warned coastal residents to take action to protect property.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Flood Advisory for Queens until 1:15 p.m.

Fun in the Snow in Times Square

From selfies to snowfights, some people were determined to enjoy Tuesday's storm in Times Square. (Published 21 minutes ago)

The city said the combination of rain and melting snow, as well as storm drains that had been covered by accumulations from earlier snowfall, would see minor flooding across poor drainage areas.

New Yorkers should not drive vehicles into areas where water covers roadways, it said.