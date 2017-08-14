Extra security is in place for the president's first visit to Trump Tower since his inauguration. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know The president has been spending time at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course, on a working vacation and is due at Trump Tower Monday

Donald Trump has been under fire for his response to weekend violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia

At least three separate rallies are planned outside Trump Tower Monday evening; protesters also marched Sunday in Manhattan

The president is expected to head to New York City Monday for a two-night stay at Trump Tower, and at least three rallies are planned outside the Fifth Avenue building amid heightened tensions following weekend violence in Virginia -- and Donald Trump's response to it.

Trump's visit will mark his first trip to his Manhattan home and office since his inauguration. He initially was supposed to head to the city Sunday, but briefly postponed the trip as deadly chaos unfolded amid a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville. It's not clear if that's why he delayed the trip to New York City, but the president has been under fire for his response to the violence.

The violence Saturday stemmed from what is believed to have been the biggest gathering of white nationalists in a decade, a movement in protest of the planned removal of a Confederate monument. A young woman died when a driver intentionally plowed into a group of counter-protesters; two Virginia State Troopers patrolling the protests from the air died in a helicopter accident.

In a statement later Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."



A White House statement Sunday went further, naming "white Supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups" among the outlets he condemned, a sentiment echoed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a "Today" show interview Monday, but the president has been slammed for not personally and explicitly calling out those groups by name.

Mayor de Blasio and U.S. Sen Cory Booker were among the elected officials who said Trump's response to the violence was not strong enough. Meanwhile, protesters marched in Manhattan Sunday, events organized by Black Lives Matter and Refuse Fascism, and more demonstrations were planned leading up to -- and throughout -- the president's trip to New York.

According to the latest guidance from the White House, the president will head to Washington D.C., from Bedminster, New Jersey, where he has been spending a working vacation at his golf course. He'll then have some meetings, including one with his chief of staff, and handle some other official business before heading back to New York City at night.

Street closures are planned in the area and the NYPD has said it is prepared for the visit. Police sources say the department has an existing detail protecting the president's home and office at Trump Tower, and resources are flexible in the case of a protest or other unplanned event. Meanwhile, the MTA has warned bus service will be affected by closures and delays over the next few days and de Blasio has told New Yorkers to avoid midtown if possible.

Various groups had planned at least three rallies outside Trump Tower Monday evening.

