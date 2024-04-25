Giants select Malik Nabers with No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Malik Nabers is headed to the Big Apple.

The New York Giants selected the LSU wide receiver with the sixth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The 6-foot junior was a unanimous All-American last season for the Tigers, posting 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Nabers, who will turn 21 in July, finished his college career as LSU's all-time leader in receiving yards with 3,003.

The pick addresses an obvious need for the Giants, who haven't had a receiver with 1,000 yards in a season since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018. Their current group includes young receivers Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson, as well as steady veteran Darius Slayton. But by adding Nabers, the Giants hope to get a bonafide No. 1 option -- which they have lacked since trading Beckham.

Nabers, like Beckham, had a decorated collegiate run in Louisiana. He was the Citrus Bowl MVP two seasons ago and First-team All-SEC last season.