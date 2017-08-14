As the NYPD began shutting down streets hours before President Trump arrived in Manhattan Monday, New Yorkers couldn't hide their annoyance. Ida Siegal reports. (Published 27 minutes ago)

As the NYPD began shutting down streets hours before President Trump arrived in Manhattan Monday, New Yorkers couldn't hide their annoyance.

"You can't even hear yourself think," griped Julianna Melamed of Midtown East. "There's helicopters and cabs and traffic and God knows what else, and everything's barricaded. They won't even let you down the street, even if you got into a cab."

The NYPD blanketed streets and intersections across midtown, locking down several intersections hours before the president's arrival. Trump's motorcade would later sail up the FDR from lower Manhattan and through midtown.

The high security made getting around a bit of a challenge in certain neighborhoods, especially in the area of Trump Tower.

"I think this is a waste of resources. I think it's sad that New York is spending so much money on a president that's, simply put, unpopular," said Sherry Xia of the Upper East Side. "And we shouldn't be expending these resources."

Some street closures will stay put for the duration of his visit, including 58th Street between Sixth Avenue and Fifth Avenue, 56th Street from Sixth Avenue to Madison, dnd 55th Street from Fifth Avenue to Madison Avenue.

Not everyone was put out by the security.

"It's New York City. We've had Barack Obama, we've had the pope, everybody -- U.N. week is a couple weeks from now," said Randy Walker of the Upper East Side. "So we're New Yorkers, we're used to it."

This was Trump's first visit Manhattan home and office since his inauguration. He has said he'd "love'' to go home to Trump Tower more often but it's "very disruptive to do.''