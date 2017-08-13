Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders plan to participate in an interfaith service in Harlem where they will address the violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Brain Thompson reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Leaders from the Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths gathered in Harlem on Sunday morning to address the violence that broke out the day before at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

A march from Union Square to Trump Tower was also planned Sunday afternoon by Black Lives Matter and Refuse Fascism.

Several other political and community leaders planned to speak about the violence on Saturday, including Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy, who said he would participate in a vigil against hatred and bigotry at noon in West Hartford.

The response comes as three deaths were linked to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville on Saturday. A woman was killed when a car plowed into a crowd peacefully protesting the white nationalists and two troopers died when the helicopter they were in to monitor the rally crashed.

NYC Mayor Condemns Va. Violence

Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a strongly worded statement condemning the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The chaos boiled over at what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade: the Virginia governor declared a state of emergency, police dressed in riot gear ordered people out and helicopters circled overhead. The group had gathered to protest plans to remove a statue of the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, and others who arrived to protest the racism.

Officials in New York and New Jersey also spoke out to condemn the violence.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., criticized President Donald Trump for "failing to name the Neo-Nazi, white supremacist, Alt-Right hate for what it is: not only the cause of the horrific violence in Virginia, but the evil enemy of our Nation’s hope and promise."

Trump had condemned "this egregious display of bigotry, hatred and violence on many sides."

Booker also urged people to "rise to meet the urgent demands of our moment in history.

New York Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, a Democrat, tweeted: "White supremacy and neo-Nazism have no place in America. Domestic terrorism like this cannot be tolerated."

Drone Footage of Charlottesville Car Attack

Drone video shows the moment James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he and "New Yorkers reject the hateful and ugly ‎rhetoric and violence taking place in Charlottesville."

He continued: "We condemn the language of white supremacy and ugly racist hate speech and stand appalled at the violence that has resulted in injury and death.

"There are not many sides to the violence of last night and today - these actions and this speech are a poison and serve to bring us all down to the lowest and most un-American of moments."

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the violence by white supremacists "domestic terrorism."

He said in a statement with first lady Chirlane McCray: "The white supremacists have taken their hate, violence, and intolerance to the streets, but we will not be intimidated by domestic terrorism. We will continue to fight against the deep-seated racism that exists in our country wherever it appears."

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman also spoke out against the violence. He said in a statement:

"The white supremacist violence on display in Charlottesville this weekend is an affront to everything this country represents. When you give license to open expressions of bigotry against some groups, you open the door to bigotry against all groups of people.

"Each of us—especially those of us in public office—has a moral obligation to condemn these actions in the strongest of terms. False equivalencies between 'sides; simply provides cover to the white supremacists seeking to take our country backwards and tear our communities apart."

On Saturday, a Black Lives Matter group gathered in Union Square. People in the crowd held signs, some of which read "No To Racism and Bigotry" and "Impeach."