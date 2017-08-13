Midtown Manhattan streets closed in advance of President Trump's visit to Trump Tower on Sunday night. (Published 42 minutes ago)

What to Know The three-day visit expected to begin Sunday marks Donald Trump's first trip to Trump Tower since inauguration

The president has been spending time at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course

Street closures and security checkpoints are planned for Midtown, and the NYPD said people should avoid the area or expect heavy congestion

Officials have begun closing some midtown Manhattan streets in advance of President Donald Trump's three-day visit, which is his first trip back to Trump Tower since his inauguration.

Trump is expected to arrive at Trump Tower some time Sunday afternoon or evening and leave Wednesday.

A protest march organized by Black Lives Matter and Refuse Fascism was planned Sunday from Union Square to Trump Tower.



The NYPD has an existing detail protecting the president's home and office at Trump Tower, and sources told NBC 4 New York that resources for safeguarding the area are flexible in case of a protest or other unplanned event.

Trump has been at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course on vacation and hasn't been back to New York City since he became president back in January.

In anticipation of Trump's trip, the NYPD says New Yorkers should expect closures and significant delays in the area surrounding East 57th Street and Fifth Avenue in Midtown (where Trump Tower is located) from early Sunday morning until the president leaves on Wednesday.

The NYPD has encouraged people to use mass transit while the president's in town. The department says drivers should avoid Midtown or expect significant delays and heavy congestion.



There will also be vehicle security checkpoints on Fifth and Madison avenues for random safety inspections, which will likely cause delays, police said.

The following streets were closed to traffic starting at midnight on Sunday. They'll remain closed until the president leaves, the NYPD said.

• 58th Street from 6th Avenue to Madison Ave.

• 55th Street from 5th Avenue to Madison Ave.

In addition to the closures, the following street will have managed access to vehicular traffic from midnight on Sunday until the president leaves.

• 56th Street from 6th Avenue to 5th Ave.



The MTA's planned bus service advisories can be viewed here.



