Days of rain threaten NYC area on heels of Sunday soaker

A powerful storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding into the New York City area through Saturday, though the bulk of the storm hits late Wednesday through early Thursday.

Expect steadier rain to move in by the Wednesday afternoon commute. The heaviest rain comes through later Wednesday night and early Thursday. There's also a chance of thunder.

While flooding is possible, the threat is low with rivers and creeks and the coastal flooding risk is in the minor category -- at worst -- at this point. No additional significant rain is expected. We're only looking at about 2 inches max.

Expected rainfall and flood threat

The looming system comes days after flooding rains battered the New York area, trapping dozens in multiple cities, as 60 mph winds uprooted trees and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands across the region. Parts of New Jersey saw nearly 6 inches of rain fall in about 12 hours with that storm.

The mayor of Middlesex said Wednesday a second home is on the verge of collapsing because of the rains. Get more need-to-know weather information.

Once this next system fizzles out, we're looking at increasingly colder air -- down to the mid-to-low 40s -- to approach the new year. New Year's Eve will be warm-ish for Times Square revelers, with a high of 47 expected for the day. f

