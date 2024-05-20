Nassau County 911 system fully restored after brief outage

Nassau County officials warned that its 911 system experienced a brief interruption Monday afternoon.
Residents were asked to call their local police precinct in the event of an emergency until the system was back up and fully running, which took about 45 minutes to restore, according to a county official.
County emergency officials sent out automated calls to alert residents to the outage before letting them know it was back running by 5:30 p.m.
