Yet another weekend with rain coming up, but at least there is some good news

Coming off a damp and dreary week, all eyes are on the weekend forecast. Showers have marred at least part of nearly every spring weekend so far, and this weekend looks like it won’t break the trend.

However, before canceling any plans, know that this weekend is far from a washout.

Saturday will bring a stray sprinkle or shower (or two), so having an umbrella close would be helpful. Sunday should be completely dry.

On Saturday, timing will be favorable for anyone running the Brooklyn Half Marathon. Showers stay away from NYC through the morning, so runners won’t have to worry about puddles or wet sneakers. In fact, cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s will make for great running weather.

Shower chances start to increase as the day goes on. Expect light showers to reach the city by late afternoon and could linger into the early evening. The rain won’t be heavy or steady, but the nuisance showers are enough to pack a small umbrella or hooded jacket before heading out for the day.

For those in New Jersey — especially south and central — shower timing is a little earlier. If you have any brunch or lunch plans in the Garden State on Saturday, take a table inside to be safe.

Showers will start to break apart as they advance into Long Island and Connecticut, but you can still expect to see raindrops on your windows from time to time through the evening.

Sunday sees sunshine return as temperatures climb back into the 70s for most of our area. The better half of the weekend, Sunday is the day to make your outdoor plans. Work on the garden, walk in a park, attend your kid’s game. Whatever it may be, get outside and enjoy the day.

Sunday’s lovely weather carries into next week. But we’re watching closely to see if this pattern can hold through Memorial Day, or if MDW will be yet another weekend added to the “measurable rain” column.