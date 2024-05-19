Community

Feeding Our Families 2024: Find a Stop & Shop near you and donate on June 1

Check our interactive map of all Stop & Shop participants in this link.

By NBC New York Staff

Getty Images

NEW YORK - NBC 4 New York / WNBC, Telemundo 47 / WNJU and Stop & Shop announced the return of their successful campaign "Feeding Our Families"/ "Alimentando a Nuestras Familias" with a large-scale food drive to support eight regional food banks.

WHAT TO DONATE

Non-perishable food and personal hygiene items, including frequently requested items like baby diapers are most in need. For a sample “shopping list” of the most requested non-perishable items, please visit NBCNewYork.com/fooddrive or telemundo47.com/ayuda.  Volunteers will also distribute this list to shoppers visiting participating Stop & Shop locations on Saturday, September 9th.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

WHERE

The Feeding Our Families / Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food collection and volunteer recruitment drive will take place on June 1 at nearly 200 Tri-State Stop & Shop locations, between the hours of 8 AM and 6 PM.

Check the interactive map below and find a participating Stop & Shop near you:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

On Air

food 12 mins ago

NBC 4 New York, Telemundo 47 & Stop & Shop announce the 2024 return of ‘Feeding Our Families' with a large-scale food drive

New York Live May 16

Brittany Howard talks emotional response to ‘Thelma The Unicorn' & new music

For more information on the September 9 Feeding Our Families / Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food and volunteer drive, please visit NBCNewYork.com, Telemundo47.com, StopandShop.com or any participating food bank or food rescue organization.

This article tagged under:

Community
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us