Memorial Day weekend weather: mixed bag on tap for tri-state

The unofficial start to summer is finally here. It’s that time of year to host backyard barbecues and head down the shore. As long as the weather cooperates. And it should -– for MOST of the weekend.

By "most," think Saturday and Sunday. The first two days of the holiday weekend will be mainly dry with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Perfect t-shirt weather. There is no need for a sweatshirt, but you will need to wear the SPF. With a mix of sun and clouds, the UV index will be running high and you don’t want to start summer with a burn.

Your outdoor plans for Saturday and Sunday should be problem-free. Any shower chances will be meager and will hold off until late Saturday evening and into the overnight. Don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder, especially if you live in the Hudson Valley or North Jersey.

Saturday night’s showers will be out of our area by sunrise on Sunday. Expect Sunday’s weather to be similar to Saturday’s. It’s another great day for outdoor plans, with only the slightest chance for a brief, pop-up shower by early evening.

If you encounter one, it shouldn’t last long. Duck under an awning for a few minutes and wait for the rain to pass. You’ll be able to resume your barbecue in short order.

Of the three-day holiday weekend, Monday is the only day that could turn out to be a bummer. Look for clouds, showers and cooler temperatures on Memorial Day. The wind will also be gusty. Think of indoor plans to round out the weekend. If there’s a movie you’ve been wanting to go see, this would be a great day to go.

If you’re thinking that Memorial Day weekends in recent years have not been very nice, it’s not your imagination.

Historically, it has been difficult for our area to get a perfectly dry Memorial Day weekend. Even though this year follows that trend, look on the bright side. We’ll have quite nice weather for the majority of the holiday weekend this year!