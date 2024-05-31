NYPD

NYPD issues advisory ahead of Israel Day on Fifth Parade

It comes amid ever-escalating tensions over the war in Gaza -- and there's a significant chance for disruptive protests at Sunday's parade, police say

By Myles Miller, Jonathan Dienst and Tom Winter

Israel Day Parade
The NYPD has released a comprehensive threat assessment for the upcoming Israel Day on Fifth Parade on Sunday. 

Police officials say there's no specific threat to the event at this point. Security will be stepped up as a precaution.

The NYPD Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau has warned that extremists from various ideological backgrounds may view the event as an attractive target for violence or disruption, particularly in light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, according to a memo reviewed by NBC New York.

The assessment notes that the current threat environment for Israel and the Jewish community is particularly severe.

Foreign terrorist organizations such as Hamas, ISIS, and al-Qaida have persistently incited violence against Israeli and Jewish targets through online propaganda. These developments have the potential to inspire homegrown violent extremists in the United States to carry out similar attacks, experts say.

The report references the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in Israel, where hundreds of Hamas militants launched a coordinated assault, resulting in about 1,200 deaths and over 200 kidnappings. This event, along with subsequent military actions and humanitarian crises, has heightened global tensions and led to calls for retribution from various extremist groups.

The parade, organized by the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, is expected to draw more than 40,000 participants, including Israeli and U.S. politicians, dignitaries, celebrities, and families of hostages. The event will feature floats from various Israeli, Israeli-American, and Jewish schools and community organizations.

Given previous disruptions at major events, such as the 2023 Thanksgiving Day Parade, the NYPD anticipates potential protest actions aimed at the Israel Day on Fifth Parade. There is a significant risk of attempts to block or otherwise disrupt the event, with large-scale protests related to the Israel-Hamas war continuing to occur nationwide.

