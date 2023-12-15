Dry for now — here's when the next rain storm makes a mess of NYC area

A nasty Monday morning commute in the forecast? Anyone else getting déjà vu?

Just one week after an overnight storm made a total mess of the roads and dumped multiple inches of rain across the tri-state (some places saw up to 5 inches!), another rain storm is on track to drench our area to kick off the start of the week.

But before that system arrives, we're in for a relatively mild weekend. Temperatures generally will stay in the mid-50s into Saturday and Sunday -- that's about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Anyone out shopping or enjoying some outdoor festivities over the weekend will start to feel the winds pick back up on Saturday. The clouds could start moving in as well, but don't worry, we stay dry.

Rain chances don't become a real threat until late in the day on Sunday, close to dinnertime. As the night ticks on, the downpour will only get heavier.

Conditions stay wet and blustery all night long, surely making for a real mess of Monday morning. Wind gusts will likely be in the range of 30-40 mph. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is on the table as well.

Colder air pours in behind this storm, which could produce some snow late Monday into Tuesday. That chill, overall, settles in and remains through at least next weekend.

Check out our 10-day forecast below. Get more need-to-know weather information here.