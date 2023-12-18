Flooding rains, 60 mph winds whip tri-state as high tide threatens

Flooding rains battered the New York area overnight, trapping dozens in multiple cities, as 60 mph winds uprooted trees and knocked out power across the region.

A widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain had fallen across the tri-state by dawn Monday, and some areas, like Long Valley, New Jersey, saw closer to 6 inches. The 12-hour deluge combined with the fierce winds crippled travel, and while the brunt of the system had moved out by 8 a.m., Monday's high tide could wreak havoc along Long Island's south shore.

High Tide

Moderate coastal flooding looks to be widespread during Monday afternoon's high tide. It could be major in isolated spots, with inundation 3 feet above ground possible. Surge flooding is likely in tidally affected rivers as well.

Minor to moderate flooding of vulnerable rivers across northeast New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley and southwest Connecticut is possible. Some rivers could hit a major flooding stage if the rainfall total hits the high-end expectation. Expect residual street and river flooding through midday Monday.

Some rivers, including Passaic and Saddle rivers, and creeks will keep rising, not cresting until Tuesday.

More than 300,000 power outages were reported from Pennsylvania to New York to New England, with numerous reports of trees falling on power lines at the height of the storm. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph were forecast for the southeast New England coast, the Weather Service said.

Nearly 50 flights were canceled and nearly 90 were delayed at New York-area airports, according to FlightAware. Many school districts canceled or delayed classes because of the conditions. Commuter rail systems were reporting delays.

Cities across the tri-state are cleaning up after a storm bringing powerful winds and heavy rain moved through the area.

In New York City, high winds prompted the temporary closure of the Verrazzano Bridge. It reopened later Monday morning, but with a ban on tractor-trailers and other large vehicles.

Guilford, Connecticut, police said a tree fell on a police cruiser, but the officer was not hurt. In Queens, a tree fell on a couple's car near 77th Street and Grand Central Parkway. The duo escaped unscathed and were seen hugging one another on the pavement as firefighters worked to clear the roadway.

New York City says it received at least 90 reports of downed trees across the five boroughs. No serious injuries were immediately reported.

A travel advisory remains in effect for New York City Monday. High wind warnings and other weather alerts also are active for parts of the tri-state area through midday. See those here.

Gusts up to 30 mph are still possible into early Monday afternoon, and it stays breezy overnight. With temperatures dropping into the 30s Monday night, wind chills will be in the 20s come Tuesday morning.

The forecast looks dry for the rest of this week and into the holiday weekend (sorry, no white Christmas), though the risk for storms returns by the middle of next week. Stay with Storm Team 4 for all the latest details.

