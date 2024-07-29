How Olympic rugby works: a refresher ahead of USA women's quarterfinal

The U.S. women's rugby sevens team is looking ahead to a quarterfinal matchup against Great Britain Monday afternoon, ranked second in pool play behind France after a rough morning against the latter.

One of the breakout social media stars of the Tokyo Olympics three years ago with her fun takes on village life for athletes in the pandemic era, Ilona Maher knows that winning a medal at the Paris Games would significantly boost the brand.

Maher has already produced a moment that personified the posts she sends on social media about strong, athletic women.

In the second half of the 36-7 win over Japan, she ran around two defenders and shoved Hanako Utsumi out of the way with a left-arm fend in an 80-meter run to the line. Then she waved to a section of U.S. fans in the crowd. She scored again in a 24-5 win over Brazil.

“It's really important to have a profile, and a profile for our sport," Maher said of her million-plus following on Instagram. “We are female rugby players — we’re not getting million dollar contracts, we’re not getting paid the money that we should be.”

“Me and my friends are keen on getting the sport out there and getting us noticed," she added. “The game is very strong, not just for men, but for women too.”

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

How to watch the women's rugby sevens quarterfinals

This one's sure to be a nailbiter. Ahead of the match, here's a reminder of how rugby works at the Paris Olympics, and some fun facts about the sport.

What are the rules for rugby at the Paris Olympics?

Similar to American football in style, rugby is a 7-v-7 game between two teams where the objective is to score more "tries" than the other. A try -- equivalent to a touchdown -- is worth five points with an extra kick from the spot of the try worth another two points. Three points can be earned for a drop goal or penalty, although less common.

Games are split into two seven-minute halves so action is quick. Players can only make lateral or backwards passes to progress the ball, with tackling, scrums and kicks also involved.

What is the field size for rugby at the Paris Olympics?

The field size is essentially the same as a standard rugby union game. The field of play can be no more than 100 meters long and 70 meters wide, or 328 feet long and 229 feet wide.

U.S. rugby player Ilona Maher discusses her popular TikTok account.

When did rugby start at the Olympics?

The earliest bid to get rugby into the Olympics was in 1932, though it was officially voted to join the 2016 Games in 2009.

Who has the most gold medals in men's rugby at the Olympics?

Only one men's team has won gold in rugby -- Fiji. Fiji beat Great Britain 43-7 for gold in Rio in 2016, then beat rivals New Zealand 27-12 in Tokyo. The Flying Fijians will hope for a three-peat, but they have been a struggling side since the Tokyo triumph.

Who has the most gold medals in women's rugby at the Olympics?

Australia and New Zealand each have won one gold medal in women's rugby. Australia beat New Zealand 24-17 in Rio in 2016 before New Zealand topped France 26-12 in Tokyo. Both will be in the conversation to triumph once again in Paris.