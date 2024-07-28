USA women's rugby 7s has one more Olympics pool match Monday against undefeated host France

The U.S. women's rugby sevens team has started the Olympics in strong fashion. After a fifth-place finish in Tokyo, Team USA has won its first two matches against Japan and Brazil.

Team USA beat Japan 36-7 in its first match on Sunday and then defeated Brazil 24-5 later in the day.

USA plays France in it's final match of pool play, but it won't be easy. France defeated Brazil 26-0 and then won over Japan 49-0.

The roster for Monday's match versus France will include: Ariana Ramsey, Ilona Maher, Kayla Canett, Sammy Sullivan, Alev Kelter, Lauren Doyle (captain), Naya Tapper (captain), Alex Sedrick, Alena Olsen, Steph Rovetti, Sarah Levy and Kristi Kirshe.

How to watch USA women's rugby 7s on Monday?

The USA women's rugby 7s final match in Pool C play will be at 9:30 a.m. ET on Monday vs. France.

You can watch it on NBC, Peacock or at this nbcolympics.com link.

In addition, you can watch Gold Zone coverage here.

What is the women's rugby sevens schedule at the Olympics?

The quarterfinals will air later on Monday starting at 2 p.m. and will be available on E!, Peacock and nbcolympics.com at the link here.

The women's rugby semifinals will air Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. on USA, Peacock and nbcolympics.com.

The women's rugby finals are Tuesday starting at 1 p.m. on E! and will reair at 5 p.m. at USA network. They will be available to stream live at this link.

If you are unfamiliar with rugby, the terminology can feel a little daunting. Here is a quick guide to some of the sport’s most important terms.