Man sentenced for posing as nurse on dating apps before kidnapping, attacking NYC-area women

A New Jersey "serial predator" who posed as a nurse online and on dating apps to help him attract women, then kidnap and attack those he met up with across the New York City area, was sentenced to a decade behind bars, according to prosecutors.

Herman Brightman was sentenced to 10 years in prison after having already pleaded guilty to crossing state lines to commit violent crimes and sending interstate threats, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Matthew Podolsky said Tuesday.

Podolsky said Brightman, who used the alias "Nazir Griffiths" or "Nazir Luckett" on sites like Facebook and dating app Hinge, repeatedly stalked and assaulted several women he met while posing as a nurse online.

"Brightman preyed on women he met through online dating websites. By posing as a nurse, Brightman earned the trust of his victims, and then stalked, assaulted, and threatened them," said Podolsky. "With today’s lengthy prison sentence, Brightman can no longer inflict pain or fear in his victims."

Brightman's alleged attacks spanned from New Jersey to Mount Vernon, New York, including incidents in Queens and the Bronx.

From Jan. 2022 until around Sept. 2023, Brightman used his aliases as he looked to meet and date women, according to court documents. Along with his alias, Brightman would state that he was a nurse or nurse practitioner in NYC-area hospitals, and included photos or videos of himself wearing medical scrubs or lab coats to reinforce the alleged lie. He would even go so far as creating fake IDs for himself, prosecutors said.

Not long after he started dating some of the women, Brightman quickly would become violent toward them, especially if they tried to end the relationship. In the 21-month span, he "brutalized" at least four women.

During July 2022, Brightman went to New York to force a woman at knifepoint — along with her child — to go back with him to his West New York home after she had ended their relationship, according to prosecutors. He allegedly threatened to kill the woman if she "made any problems," and literally held onto her for the whole night to stop her from escaping.

The woman was able to escape the next morning and contacted police after she convinced Brightman to leave the home for a short time.

More than a year later, in Aug. 2023, Brightman attacked another woman whom he had been dating, holding her at knifepoint at her home while threatening to "gut" her "like a fish," the indictment stated. The woman's hands were kept bound and Brightman tried to tape her mouth.

A week after that incident, the woman ended their relationship — and in the day that followed, Brightman called her more than 20 times, including from private blocked numbers. During one of those calls, he threatened to harm her, prosecutors alleged.

A month later, Brightman went to the Bronx and lured a third woman he had been dating to come to his car. He forced her to call the woman he had threatened in August, according to prosecutors. He then punched the third victim in the arm, and when she tried to escape, Brightman allegedly put her in a chokehold. She was able to break free and get into her building to call police.

Brightman confronted that same woman at her job just days later, repeatedly asking her if she had called police. Afterward, he followed her home to attack her again, this time throwing a traffic cone at her, court documents stated.

Later that month, Brightman went to the Bronx and convinced another woman who had dumped him to let him in her home. Once inside, Brightman assaulted and strangled her, prosecutors allege, leaving her with bruising on her neck. He threatened to kill her and attempted to rape her, according to the indictment, before she was able to escape thanks to the help of a friend.

Brightman went as far as creating a LinkedIn page to back up his lies, as the social media profile appeared to show he worked at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which was not true.

Attorney information for Brightman was not immediately available.