Service along two New York City subway lines was disrupted during the evening commute after a woman was struck by a train in Manhattan, according to MTA officials.

A woman fell onto the tracks at the Grand Street station along the B/D line in the Lower East Side around 6 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

As a result, B train service was suspended citywide. Service on the D line was suspended in both directions between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

No criminality was suspected in the woman's fall onto the track bed.