NYC Subway

B/D subway service suspended after woman struck by train in Manhattan

By NBC New York Staff

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 29: People wait to board a B-line train at the 59th Street – Columbus Circle subway station on May 29, 2024, in New York City.
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Service along two New York City subway lines was disrupted during the evening commute after a woman was struck by a train in Manhattan, according to MTA officials.

A woman fell onto the tracks at the Grand Street station along the B/D line in the Lower East Side around 6 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

As a result, B train service was suspended citywide. Service on the D line was suspended in both directions between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

No criminality was suspected in the woman's fall onto the track bed.

This article tagged under:

NYC SubwayManhattanLower east side
