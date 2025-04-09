A law enforcement investigation at the Underhill Preserve in Jericho in Long Island has led to the discovery of skeletal remains, two senior law enforcement officials tell News 4.

The discovery, involving the FBI and Nassau County police, was related to a search for a victim of the MS-13 gang, a senior law enforcement official tells NBC New York. Officials have searched in this vicinity previously.

An official says the tip is from an MS-13 suspect in custody and officials were looking into this and other past alleged attacks or homicides possibly linked to the gang as part of the investigation.

“The FBI is conducting investigative activity at the Underhill Preserve in Jericho, New York, on Long Island. There is no additional information to share at this time," the Bureau said in a statement.

Tests will be conducted to confirm the remains are human and to possibly help determine the individual's identity, as well as a potential cause of death.

Underhill Preserve is located near the interchange of routes 106 and 25.