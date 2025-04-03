Looking for the safest teenage drivers in the United States -- look no further than New Jersey.

Drivers in the Garden State came in last on a recent study of the "States with the worst teen drivers" released by consumer research journal ConsumerAffairs -- that means New Jersey teens drive the best among their peers.

How did NJ drivers wind up being so safe?

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This is how Consumer Affairs determined with states have the worst teen drivers:

"To determine the states with the worst teenage drivers, the ConsumerAffairs Research Team analyzed fatal crash data involving drivers aged 15 to 19, considering factors such as bad driving, speeding and driving under the influence."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Which state in the Philadelphia region has the worst teen drivers?

It's Delaware.

The First State came in third overall on the list of the worst teen drivers.

"The First State earned its rank as third worst overall because of high rates of fatalities involving teens driving under the influence (second worst in the country) and fatalities involving teens engaging in 'bad driving' behaviors," CA researchers said. "Delaware is also above the national average for total rates of fatalities involving teen drivers."

However, CA researchers note that Delaware had no teen driving deaths due to speeding in 2022 and Delaware has strong distracted driving bans.

Pennsylvania was 42nd on the list of the worst drivers.

Montana -- with high fatality rates -- topped the list of the worst states for teenager drivers.

What's the advice that can be taken from the teen driving study?

"Whether you’re a new driver, the parent or loved one of a newly licensed teen, or simply another driver sharing the road with young motorists, it’s critical to understand the safety risks associated with teen drivers," the research journal said. "Comprehensive car insurance is one measure of protection against the dangers of the road, but vigilant, distraction-free driving goes a long way in making our streets safer for everyone."