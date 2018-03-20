What to Know The 4th nor'easter this month is expected to hammer the tri-state starting Tuesday night and lasting through Thursday morning

Three nor'easters earlier this month already cut power to hundreds of thousands of people and wreaked havoc on the region's transit systems

Storm Team 4 says the active weather pattern is expected to continue through remainder of March, meaning more serious storms are possible

A widespread storm system, the fourth nor'easter in less than three weeks, is beginning to move in on the tri-state area, bringing with it as much as 10 inches of snow to a swath of the region over the course of a 36-hour siege to kick off spring.

Storm Team 4 says the system currently swirling in the Ohio Valley and the South -- and causing severe and destructive storms in eastern Alabama -- could begin to drop some light rain and snow on the region by Tuesday evening.

The system will begin cranking through the region in earnest Wednesday morning, dropping heavy snow during the evening commute before moving out of the region early Thursday after lingering over the eastern end of Long Island.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for much of the tri-state. Winter storm watches have been issued to the north and west of NYC. The warnings and watches will be in effect from Tuesday night to Thursday morning.

At this point, Storm Team 4 says light snow will develop from south to north, with light accumulations possible by the morning commute Wednesday, and it could be slick in some spots. Conditions will deteriorate as this storm continues to intensify throughout the day, and the Wednesday evening commute is expected to be particularly perilous, with visibilities of 1/4 mile or less at times amid snowfall rates up to 2 inches an hour.

Snow is likely across the entire tri-state. Projected totals rose sharply Monday: now, 4 to 8 inches of snow appears likely for most locations including New York City, with a narrow band of 8 to 10 inches of snow falling on central New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Connecticut.

That heavy, wet mess will test trees and power lines, Storm Team 4 cautions, bringing a threat of more power outages to parts of the tri-state hit hardest by blackouts in previous storms.

Strong winds are also expected with this storm -- sustained 15 to 25 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph. Snow should finally begin to taper off overnight Wednesday into early Thursday as the nor'easter pulls away from the tri-state.

Blustery weather follows, and temperatures will remain below average to kick off the spring season this week, Storm Team 4 says.

More rain and snow showers are in the forecast for the weekend, but temperatures in the 50s aren't that far out.

The system will be the fourth nor'easter to wallop the tri-state this month. The first trio of deadly nor’easters ravaged parts of the region, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and crippling East Coast travel.

Storm Team 4 says the active weather pattern is expected to continue for the remainder of March, meaning even more serious storms are possible.

The first nor’easter in the series, on March 2, canceled thousands of flights and wreaked havoc on the region’s commuter rail systems, including Amtrak, which shut down its popular Northeast Corridor. It hit New Jersey and the Hudson Valley hardest, with Sussex County seeing more than 13 inches of snow and parts of Orange County getting more than 9 inches.

The second, on March 7, knocked power out for hundreds of thousands of people in New Jersey and the Hudson Valley. Rockland and Orange counties recorded more than 20 inches and Passaic and Essex counties saw more than 20 inches.

The third, on March 12, grazed most of the tri-state but hammered Long Island and Connecticut with snow. Southampton got more than 18 inches and Newtown recorded 11 inches.

At least three people in the tri-state were killed in the nor’easters: an 11-year-old Hudson Valley boy was hit by a tree during the first; an 88-year-old woman was hit by a tree outside her Hudson Valley home during the second; and an unidentified New Jersey driver was electrocuted when he drove onto a live wire.

