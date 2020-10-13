Tri-State Quarantine List Due for Update as NY Sees Highest COVID Hospitalizations Since July 1

What to Know It's been nearly a week since the COVID rules Gov. Andrew Cuomo imposed on parts of Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland, Orange and Broome counties were reimposed; fines come with noncompliance

The harshest restrictions apply to just 2.8% of New York's population, where positivity rates have soared; that same percentage of the population has accounted for nearly a fifth of new cases statewide

At the same time New York and New Jersey battle upticks at home, travel remains a threat; a total of 35 U.S. states and territories are on the tri-state quarantine list, which is due for an update Tuesday

Are they making a difference?

New COVID restrictions were imposed in several New York City and Mid-Hudson region neighborhoods last week -- the most severe new rules in months for some -- to help curb the spread in cluster areas that were seeing soaring positivity rates.

They came as citywide daily case averages topped 500 -- and steadily higher -- for the first time in months. Health officials had warned the clusters posed the most serious threat to New York City's hard-earned progress since the five boroughs emerged from lockdown. The city had 442 COVID hospitalizations Monday, its highest total since July 8, while statewide hospitalizations hit their highest total Monday (878) since July 1. They've more than doubled in the last month.

"This is the first time we’ve had to deal with the danger of a full-blown resurgence. It is in some very specific areas — and areas that are addressable," Mayor Bill de Blasio told NY1 Monday night. "We can contain this problem. It really calls for a different set of measures than we’ve ever used previously."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo rolled out the restrictions last week. They apply to varying degrees based on a color-coded scheme that assesses risk by geographical proximity to the cluster. Asked Friday whether he had noticed any impact, Cuomo said it was too early to tell. He said he expected to know more in the coming days.

The overall numbers were a bit lower with Monday's data, but about a third more tests were conducted each weekday last week than on Sunday. De Blasio, who will hold his daily briefing Tuesday for the first time since the crackdown, told NY1 Monday this week could be pivotal in "turning us back on the right course."

He noted some indicators that suggested a move in the right direction and defended the crackdown, despite protests.

Fines from violators of New York's new restrictions on mass gatherings totaled at least $150,000 by Sunday afternoon, according to the City of New York. NBC New York's Anjali Hemphill reports.

The governor has faced a series of lawsuits over the restrictions, which ban mass gatherings in red shaded areas, switch schools all-remote, shelve indoor dining and reinstate capacity restrictions for houses of worship. In all cases thus far, judges have sided with the state and its public health interests argument.

While some communities say they've been unfairly targeted, Cuomo argues the restrictions are data-driven and apply only to areas that, in his view, flouted COVID protocols and allowed the clusters to form -- and spread -- in the first place. His restrictions are much narrower geographically than the more sweeping ZIP code-based shutdowns Mayor Bill de Blasio had initially proposed.

"We need the ability to focus on these small clusters now. Because if you don't catch a cluster, then it becomes a contagion," Cuomo told "TODAY" Monday. "We have to get smarter as a country. We have to get smarter as states. We're dealing with a virus. We have to use the science and get more sophisticated."

"We're closing down areas that are about one or two square miles, right? These are tiny areas. But we have that kind of data," he added. "And if you can target that way and close down small areas, then it's not inevitable that the spread gets so large that you would have to close down an entire city or a state."

The harshest restrictions, which apply to red cluster zone areas, cover just 2.8 percent of the state's population. That same 2.8 percent is accounting for 20 percent of the state's daily cases, Cuomo said -- and the infection rate in those red zones alone is higher than 6 percent. Orange areas also have seen their schools switch all-remote as well as caps reimposed on dining and houses of worship.

The new slate of rules will remain in place for at least 14 days from the date of implementation, which was Thursday in New York City. They could be in effect for a longer period of time, depending on the trends in positivity rates. Heavy fines apply for noncompliance. Since Friday, the city says enforcement officers have issued dozens of summonses and at least $172,000 in fines. The biggest penalties -- up to $15,000 a day -- were doled out to religious institutions in Borough Park for holding gatherings of more than 10 people and over parties.

While the clusters have unnerved New Yorkers to a degree many haven't been in months, the overall statewide and citywide infection rate remains low. Excluding 20 hotspot ZIP codes, Cuomo says the statewide rate has been between 0.84 percent and 1.02 percent on any given day over the last week or so, while the seven-day rolling average is 1.1 percent for both the state and city. The positivity rate average for the hotspots alone is down to 3.7 percent on Monday, he said. The number shows improvement when compared to last week's average (6.13 percent) and the prior week (6.91 percent), but Cuomo warned that more testings are need over the next few days to show a more accurate picture.

Even without the clusters, Cuomo had warned it may be impossible for New York state to sustain its low infection rates through fall. Fall means chillier weather, which means more indoor activities. It means flu season. It means schools -- if they can manage to safely stay open. Public schools across the state have reported more than 1,400 teacher and student positivites since Sept. 8, which was well before in-person learning returned in New York City. Since Sept. 1, state labs have reported nearly 3,800 positives among children ages 5 to 17, though there may be some duplication between lab reports and the data reported by schools.

New York City schools have reported more than 300 cases from on-site transmission in schools, while New Jersey has confirmed at least 16 separate public school outbreaks and nearly 60 cases as of Gov. Phil Murphy's last report. Murphy, who has battled upticks in Ocean and Monmouth counties, said that "everything is on the table" when asked about potentially tightening restrictions.

Like New York, New Jersey has seen some of its highest daily case totals and hospital admissions in months in recent days.

At the same time New York and New Jersey governors combat new clusters at home, they face the ongoing threat from out-of-state travel. The COVID numbers are once again increasing nationally and globally. The U.S. reported its highest daily case number in nearly two months on Friday, which was the same day the World Health Organization reported a new daily case record worldwide.

Dr. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Monday the United States was "facing a whole lot of trouble" as cases continued to climb.

The 14-day tri-state quarantine advisory first jointly announced by Cuomo, Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont in late June to stem the out-of-state tide remains in effect. It requires travelers from viral U.S. hotspots -- defined as states or territories with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate on a weekly rolling basis -- to isolate for 14 days before entering the tri-state area. The same rules apply for tri-state residents who travel to one of the hotspots and then return home.

As of last report, 35 U.S. states and territories were on the list, which is due for an update Tuesday. It currently applies to the following areas: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming and Wisconsin.