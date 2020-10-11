Brooklyn Protest Organizer Charged With Inciting to Riot in Attack on Journalist

A leader of the Brooklyn protest last week that turned into a violent assault on a well-known local journalist is now in custody, the NYPD said late Sunday.

Heschy Tischler was arrested by the NYPD Warrant Squad and will be charged with inciting to riot and unlawful imprisonment in connection with the Oct. 7 attack on Jacob Kornbluh.

Kornbluh, a reporter for Jewish Insider, said he was attacked Wednesday night in Borough Park. He alleged he was attacked after Tischler – who gained citywide attention after heckling health officials at a news briefing two weeks ago – pointed him out to the crowd.

Tischler, a City Council candidate who has been caught on camera making abusive remarks about the mayor's wife and others, later accused Kornbluh of "crying wolf."

On Friday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio said arrests in the case were coming "shortly" and should have happened sooner. Later that day, Tischler tweeted that he expected to be arrested Monday morning at the 66th Precinct.

In videos circulating on social media Sunday night, he expresses his outrage at being arrested and insisted the NYPD was breaking some kind of deal.

This is a developing story.