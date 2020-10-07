Sweeping COVID Restrictions in New York Hotspots Take Effect This Week: What to Know

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a sweeping slate of new restrictions for cluster zone areas, which are categorized as 'red,' 'orange' or 'yellow' by risk; full COVID restrictions apply to the red zones

Schools in the orange zones must also switch all-remote and gyms and personal care businesses are closed; they can remain open in yellow zone areas but mandatory weekly testing applies for schools

While Cuomo's mapped zones are less geographically encompassing than the ZIP code shutdowns Mayor de Blasio had proposed, they heavily impact Orthodox communities, which are protesting

Parts of New York, including areas of Brooklyn and Queens, will launch their most severe COVID restrictions in months this week, shuttering nonessential businesses, indoor dining and limiting crowd sizes in state- and city-identified cluster zones that have seen positivity rates soar in recent weeks.

Schools in those areas have already moved all-remote by the governor's order.

Those in close surrounding areas will also be shut down, under the sweeping new slate of restrictions unveiled by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday. He released an initial set of maps indicating red, orange and yellow zones around the clusters based on risk, which come with varying restrictions.

Cuomo said the restrictions can go into effect as early as Wednesday but no later than Friday, leaving that decision up to local governments. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the business closures, mass gatherings bans and take-out only restrictions for restaurants in red zone areas will go into effect Thursday. Schools there are already closed, but ones in orange zones will switch all-remote as well.

It's not clear how long the new restrictions could last. They're likely to remain in place for a minimum of 14 days but could stick for a month or longer depending on community compliance and trends in COVID positivity rates.

Cluster maps were also drawn for parts of Orange and Rockland counties that have seen extensive COVID upticks in recent weeks, so much so that they, along with the ones in the city, are driving up numbers statewide: Hospitalizations hit their highest total Tuesday since July 22 (705). The positivity rate is also up.

Today we establish clear limits for areas where we see high positivity: The Cluster Action Initiative.



Locations will be categorized either Red, Orange, or Yellow, based on proximity to the cluster.



— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2020

'Cluster Action Initiative' Controversy

While the full restrictions have yet to go into effect, some business owners, parents and worshippers are already pushing back on Cuomo's self-dubbed "Cluster Action Initiative," which heavily encompasses Orthodox communities.

Some members of those communities say they're being unfairly targeted. Dozens of community members took to the streets in Borough Park, one of the nine mayorally identified city hotspots, Tuesday night to protest the state's plan. At one point, a fire erupted in a crosswalk. Some people tossed masks into the flames.

Parents are also concerned. By Cuomo's ruleset, schools in yellow zones can stay open but students and staff must be randomly tested on a weekly basis. De Blasio encouraged parents Tuesday to sign consent forms for their kids.

While the governor's office said that the new zone maps are "final," the new cluster zone rules from the state will be implemented in consultation with local governments. Localities will be required to provide the state with personnel to enforce compliance; New York City has to contribute about 400 to the task force.

The governor also shared maps of the Queens clusters, and what areas would be effected by closures

The Writing on the Wall

To those who are frustrated by the impending slate of restrictions, Cuomo said Tuesday, "There is no one who can say they didn't see this coming."

De Blasio initially proposed a shutdown plan for nine hotspot ZIP codes to the state on Sunday. He wanted full COVID restrictions reinstated in those areas by Wednesday and was keeping an eye on what became a growing number of ZIP codes on the city's watchlist. He added a 13th ZIP code to that list Tuesday as the city's daily case averages topped 500 for the first time in months. Combined, new cases from the watchlist ZIP codes and the nine hotspots have accounted for more than 40 percent of all citywide cases over the last two weeks, officials said.

The nine hotspots alone account for a quarter of new COVID cases citywide over the last two weeks, despite representing just 7.4 percent of the population. They've seen positivity rates above 3 percent for more than seven consecutive days. Two of the watchlist ZIP codes could hit the seven-day mark Wednesday.

"The facts on the ground are clear. We need restrictions to stop this problem," de Blasio said in his daily briefing. "If we all do what's right as we did before, we keep moving forward. If we do it wrong, it endangers the whole city."

The threat has become more apparent with each passing day, as the health indicators show. The city's daily average COVID caseload has risen drastically in recent weeks. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate is nearing the 2 percent threshold that de Blasio set to shutter indoor dining across all five boroughs.

Emergency departments citywide are seeing a slight uptick in visits for COVID-like illnesses over the last week, the health department said.

Health officials declined to identify specific hospitals seeing ER visits rise, though said in a statement, "With COVID19, increases in hospital visits generally follow an increase in cases. Data show we are starting to see an uptick in the number of hospitalized patients in two hospitals in Brooklyn and at least one in Queens."

As New Yorkers all too painfully learned earlier this year, more cases tend to lead to more hospitalizations, which ultimately leads to more death. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 33,000 New Yorkers have died of COVID-19, more than any other state and about 16 percent of the national toll.

New York City alone has lost at least 21,000 people, including deaths that probably were caused by COVID but not definitively linked to it by diagnosis. The CDC has said another 5,000 more fatalities could be attributed to it in some way.