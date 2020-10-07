Ultra-Orthodox Community Members Gather to Protest New COVID Restrictions

Members of the ultra-Orthodox community in New York City gathered on the streets late Tuesday to protest the new restrictions imposed on neighborhoods with alarming numbers of new COVID-19 cases.

Some protesters attempted to block the camera when NBC New York's crew arrived at the scene in 13th Avenue and 50th Street in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn, but video shows at least over a hundred people demonstrating against Gov. Andrew Cuomo's latest rules which include limiting capacity at houses of worship to 10 people or 25%.

Borough Park is among nine neighborhoods in New York City's "red zone" where the current coronavirus positivity rate is above 3% for seven consecutive days. Many of the hotspots have a large Orthodox population, who say they feel they are being scapegoated for the rise in new cases.

An Orthodox Jewish organization called the restrictions “appalling to all people of religion and good faith" and threatened to explore all options to undo it.

Agudath Israel of America, an Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization, criticized what it said was a “surprise” measure and the 10-person limit in red zones, saying religious practices were being targeted.

In response to Cuomo saying earlier that he had productive conversations with community leaders, David Zwiebel, executive vice president of Agudath, said in the statement it “was largely a one-way monologue, and contained no mention of this new plan."

New York City's implementation is likely to begin Thursday, according to a tweet from Bill Neidhardt, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio. Its announcement came a day after Cuomo ordered the closing of schools in Brooklyn and Queens ZIP codes that have accounted for more than 25% of all new infections in the city over the past two weeks while representing just 7% of the population.

“We are at a crucial moment in our fight against the coronavirus," the mayor said Tuesday. “We have to bring everything we can to bear. We have to be tough about it.”

Other restrictions in the red zone include: schools shutting down in-person learning, only essential businesses could remain open, and restaurants could offer only takeout.

Those areas are surrounded by “orange” or yellow” zones, according to maps the state released.

In orange zones, schools also will be remote-only, and nonessential enterprises considered high risk — such as gyms and personal-care businesses — will be closed. Religious institutions are to be restricted to 25 people, and restaurants can offer limited outdoor dining, with a maximum of four guests per table.

In yellow zones, businesses and schools can stay open, with mandatory weekly testing of a yet-to-be-determined percentage of students and teachers. Religious institutions can operate at half capacity, and restaurants may seat parties up to four indoors and out.

Sections of Orange and Rockland counties in the Hudson Valley, and an area within Binghamton in the Southern Tier, are also affected by the new restrictions because of their higher number of COVID-19 cases.