New NYC Shutdowns Begin as Daily COVID Cases See Month-Long Highs; Quarantine List Due for Update

What to Know Public and private schools were ordered closed Tuesday in nine hotspot ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens; Gov. Cuomo also put religious institutions on notice -- follow the rules or face shutdown

While Cuomo said indoor dining and nonessential business could stay open in the hotspots for now, Mayor de Blasio said he'd move forward with his proposed shutdowns of those unless told otherwise

12 other ZIP codes in the same two boroughs are on the brink of the same fate; they've seen heightened case growth but have not yet hit the key threshold of 7 straight days with a 3%-plus positivity rate

It didn't take long.

Schools in certain ZIP codes have already been ordered closed by the governor, days after most students got their first post-pandemic look inside their classrooms. Some didn't even get the chance. Indoor dining and nonessential businesses could also be on the block in nine hotspots in Brooklyn and Queens.

The reinstatement of restrictions comes as New York City finds itself on the precipice of what could spiral into a full-on outbreak, desperate to contain still sprawling clusters in Brooklyn and Queens and prevent 12 additional ZIP codes in the same two boroughs from teetering on the brink of the same fate.

The initial slate of school closures targeted nine ZIP codes where the COVID positivity rate has topped 3 percent over a seven-day rolling period. Many of the ZIP codes have been well above that threshold for some time. Those nine ZIP codes have accounted for more than a quarter of new cases citywide over the past two weeks despite representing just 7.4 percent of the city's total population.

More ZIP codes are on the brink of turning into hotspots. Two of the 12 on the watchlist had seen five straight days of positivity rates above 3 percent as of Monday, which means new shutdowns could be imposed in those areas as early as Wednesday if the alarming trend continues.

Mayor Bill de Blasio had proposed full reinstatement of COVID restrictions in the hotspot areas, including limiting restaurants to outdoor dining only and shuttering nonessential businesses like retail all over again. Gov. Andrew Cuomo hedged on that step in his briefing about an hour before the mayor's, saying schools and congregate settings like houses of worship have to be the primary focus.

While he didn't take more encompassing closures off the table, Cuomo wasn't ready to move on them yet. De Blasio, however, said he still plans to move ahead with those unless the state provides additional guidance. That hasn't come yet.

The mayor described the discrepancy as part of an "ongoing conversation" between city and state as both have "legitimate concern on how to balance the factors." There's no definitive timetable on the restrictions yet either -- de Blasio had proposed either a two-week or a four-week shutdown. Cuomo says the state is still evaluating criteria for reopening and no set time has been determined yet.

Right now, the restrictions apply only to hotspot ZIP codes in Southern Brooklyn, Far Rockaway and Central Queens. Cuomo said Rockland and Orange counties could see similar measures at some point if their high infection rates persist, but for now said those counties "don't have the same level of problem" as the city.

The clusters have most certainly become a problem. New York City's daily average COVID caseload has ticked up near 500 after averaging around half that for quite some time. Emergency departments citywide are seeing a slight uptick in visits for COVID-like illnesses over the last week. The city's seven-day rolling positivity rate is also up, inching closer and closer to 2 percent by the day, which is de Blasio's threshold for shuttering indoor dining across all five boroughs.

Statewide, New York's infection rate remains exceptionally low, around 1.2 percent. Still, that marks an increase -- New York just came off a 38-day stretch with daily infection rates below 1 percent. Even without the clusters, Cuomo said he doesn't believe that low infection rate, one of the lowest in the U.S., is sustainable through fall. Fall means chillier weather and more indoor activities. It means flu season. It means schools -- if they can manage to stay open at all.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

At the same time, COVID cases around the country and the world don't appear to be slowing down. President Donald Trump and many in his inner circle have now been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The World Health Organization estimates up to 1 in 10 people worldwide may have had COVID-19 at some point, which is more than 20 times higher than the number of confirmed cases.

Travel is a continued threat to the tri-state area's progress, even as New York and New Jersey grapple with concerning upticks anew at home. The quarantine order Cuomo, Gov. Phil Murphy and Gov. Ned Lamont jointly implemented in late June remains in effect, requiring travelers from U.S. hotspots to isolate for 14 days before entering the tri-state area. Travelers must also fill out contact tracing forms; the order applies to local residents who have visited hotspots as well.

The number of U.S. states and territories from which travelers arriving to the tri-state area must quarantine for 14 days stands at 34. It will be updated Tuesday, but for now, the quarantine order covers Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming and Wisconsin.