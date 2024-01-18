Looming storm triggers winter weather advisory for some; see NYC hourly snow chance here

What to Know Temperatures bump up slightly Thursday to just around the freezing mark as a coastal low develops off the Carolinas. That'll be the high for the next few days

We're tracking the potential for more light snow Friday; expect it to be similar to the storm earlier in the week, with a general 1 to 3 inches across the tri-state

The coldest air since last February moves in this weekend behind that storm system, and temperatures aren't expected to climb above the freezing mark until Monday

The third winter storm in roughly a week is set to hit the tri-state area Friday, dumping up to 3 inches of snow on spots before ushering in the coldest air the region has seen in nearly a year.

Temperatures are already frigid, barely reaching the freezing mark Thursday, and they'll dip again before the system arrives Friday, meaning this will be an all-snow event for affected areas.

Early estimates indicate a widespread 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely for the tri-state area, similar to the recent overnight storm. The latter was enough to break Central Park's 701-day snow drought, but not by much.

A winter weather advisory has been issued starting Friday morning for much of New Jersey. That has not been expanded for the city as of now, but the National Weather Service could adjust the map if forecast totals increase beyond current projections. Check the latest severe weather alerts here.

How much snow will we get?

What's the snow timeline? See NYC hourly forecast

Right now, the snow looks to start falling in the city around 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. Friday, and taper off between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Most spots should see around 3 inches of snowfall over a nine to 12-hour period.

The tail end of the morning commute Friday could be slick, as accumulation begins. It could be more slippery come the evening rush, with any untreated roads, driveways and sidewalks becoming very slick throughout the day.

The approaching system will also bring the coldest air since last February behind it. Saturday will be the coldest day, with wind chills in the single digits. Expect more of the same for Sunday.

We climb back above freezing by Monday, and then we thaw out for a while. At least we can see a finish line.

