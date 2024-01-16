NYC snow shoveling rules: Dos, don'ts and what to know

New York City had not seen measurable snow in nearly two years. So, here's a much-needed reminder of the city's rules around the management of snow.

If you're a renter in an apartment building, congratulations, you likely have a superintendent who will clear your sidewalk for you and you've never had to consider it. But if it's your responsibility to get rid of the snow, you have a certain amount of time to clean the sidewalk, including the side and the back of the building, once the snow stops falling, according to the Sanitation Department.

You must clean up within four hours --- if the snow stops between 7:00 a.m. and 4:49 p.m.

If the snow stops between 5:00 p.m. and 8:59 p.m. -- you have 14 hours.

For late and overnight snow between 9:00 p.m. and 6:59 a.m., -- you must clear by 11:00 a.m. the next day.

DON'TS

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Don't shovel snow onto fire hydrants, the city's Administrative Code says, to keep the area clear for emergencies.

Don't shovel snow onto the street, either, or the crosswalk.

Storm Team 4's Maria LaRosa is taking a look at preliminary snow totals from Jan. 15 and 16.

DOS

Do try to clear four feet wide path along the sidewalk.

Do clear a path to the crosswalk, as well as pedestrian ramps and any puddles, to help people in wheelchairs, people with strollers, and others with limited mobility -- if you're responsible for a corner building.

Do clear catch basins. Even though it's not required, it will help drainage when snow starts to melt, according to the Sanitation Department, and it can help prevent flooding.

What if I don't clear the sidewalks?

Property owners, managers and businesses who don't clear their sidewalks in the allotted time could be fined $100-$150 for the first offense, $150-$350 for the second offense and $250-$350 for the following offenses, according to the Department of Sanitation.

How to report a blocked sidewalk?

You can report uncleared sidewalks to the city by calling 311 or by going to www.nyc.gove/311.

Here's a list of what you can and can't report.

Buffalo Bills fans helped clear snow from the seats at Highmark Stadium ahead of Monday’s postponed wild-card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.