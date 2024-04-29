NYC has 3 of the top 5 bars in North America, according to this list — but not No. 1

Looking for your next spot to grab a drink in New York City? A new bar should be near the top of your list.

The annual list of North America's 50 Best Bars was released in April, and the city is quite well represented with a total of 12 spots making the list. But in a change from 2023, it no longer can boast having the best bar around.

That honor now belongs to Handshake Speakeasy, in Mexico City. The bar is quite familiar with success: It was No. 2 on the list in 2023. Mexico City is second only to NYC in most bars named to the list, with nine different places featured — including two in the top five, and four in the top 10.

However, NYC has many strong contenders that could challenge for that spot in coming years. There are three Manhattan joints in the top five for North America, and last year's reigning champ in the Lower East Side is still in the top 10.

The top-ranked bar in the city is a newcomer to the list: Superbueno, in the East Village, was rated second on the list overall. It was also the highest-rated new entry to be featured.

Since opening in 2023, the elevated cantina has become known for its margaritas (including green mango and mushroom varieties) and other Mexican-inspired cocktails, in addition to an extensive collection of mocktails as well. And don't forget the food, with three types of tacos, birria grilled cheese, pork ribs and a few dessert offerings.

In case you can't make it to Superbueno, there are plenty of other options offering top-shelf bar experiences. Right behind it on the list is Overstory. The posh Financial District spot more than 60 floors in the air featuring a spectacular 360-degree panorama of the city was third on the list, but it offers much more than just views.

Located a floor above the SAGA restaurant, Overstory has a "petite jewel box of a bar," according to the list. And there is an emphasis on "petite": There are only 28 seats available inside.

There's also Martiny's, which was fourth on the prestigious list. The Gramercy Park watering hole moved up 25 spots for the 2024 list, up from 29th in 2023 — the biggest improvement of any bar from last year's list, according to the site.

Rounding out the NYC bars that cracked the top 10 was Double Chicken Please, the small bar near the intersection of Delancey Street and Allen Street on the Lower East Side that was earned the top spot on the 2023 list. The bar has described itself as being "inspired by exploration and experimentation of traditional drinks and dishes."

Double Chicken Please is divided into two sections, the front room and the back room. The front room's menu includes 13 different cocktails on tap, along with a selection of shots and other spirits. The back room has a much more extensive cocktail list, all of which are made by hand (not on tap) and appear to be named after different foods, like the French toast, the red eye gravy, the cold pizza and the key lime pie.

The craft cocktail bar is credited by many as helping start the nationwide trend of upscale restaurants starting to use food (like produce, meats or cheese) in their drinks, and more so than just simple garnishes or lighter infusions.

A number of other NYC bars once again found their way onto the list, just as they did in 2023. Katana Kitten, the West Village bar, was rated 12th for 2024, a year after being rated third overall. It has a wide selection of Japanese whiskeys and signature cocktails, as well as sandwiches and small bites.

Employees Only fell just one spot to No. 15, according to the list. Dante — which has locations in the West Village and Greenwich Village — was rated sixth-best in 2023, and was No. 20 for 2024.

Attaboy, a previous winner that was 13th in 2023, was rated at No. 31, according to the list. Dead Rabbit has been featured on the list multiple times as well, and ranked at 33rd on the 2024 list. Maison Premiere, in Williamsburg, was the only NYC bar to make the list that isn't located in Manhattan, at No. 41. SoHo spot Milady's moved up from No. 50 to No. 44.

There was one newcomer for the city: Angel's Share, which recently relocated to a new location in Greenwich Village, made its debut on the list at No. 43.