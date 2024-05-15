New details revealed about suspect wanted in Steve Buscemi NYC sucker-punch attack

The man identified as the suspect in an alleged sucker-punch attack on actor Steve Buscemi was last seen days ago at a shelter in Brooklyn, according to two senior city officials with knowledge of the investigation.

Clifton Williams was seen on May 11 at a men's shelter on Clay Street in Greenpoint, the city officials told NBC New York. The 50-year-old Williams stayed at the shelter for three nights after the attack the officials said.

Williams has been staying at city shelters for the past few years. In April, he stayed at the Bellevue Men’s Shelter before being placed in Greenpoint.

He was identified Tuesday as the suspect in the May 8 attack on the "Boardwalk Empire" star in Kips Bay. Two NYPD sources said Buscemi had been leaning up against a wall around 12 p.m., texting on his phone, when a stranger came up and walloped him across the face.

EMS were called to Third Avenue and East 28th Street where they picked up Buscemi and took him to Bellevue Hospital. Police said the actor was treated for bruising, swelling, and bleeding to his left eye as a result of the seemingly random attack.

The actor's publicist confirmed details of the violent incident over the weekend, saying that the 66-year-old "is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY.”

In the days after the alleged attack, the NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect in hopes of tracking him down. The search for Williams is ongoing.

Buscemi, a former FDNY firefighter, is known for his roles in the films "Fargo" and "Reservoir Dogs," or the recent TV series "Miracle Workers." He was last seen on screen in the final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which ended its 12 season run in April.

Buscemi was the second actor from the popular HBO television show "Boardwalk Empire" attacked this spring. Michael Stuhlbarg was struck in the head with a rock while walking near Central Park on March 31.

A homeless man, later identified as 27-year-old Xavier Israel, was taken into custody in connection with that incident; he faces assault and harassment charges. Israel is allegedly the same person who attacked a good Samaritan who gave him a coat in Manhattan more than two years ago.

